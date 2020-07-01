Kim Kardashian Boasts About Billionaire Status, Gets Roasted By Peasants

It probably won't come as a shock to you that Kim Kardashian is rich.

But you might be surprised by just how much money Kim is worth these days.

Kim's husband Kanye West took to Twitter this week to congratulate his wife on joining the Billionaire Club.

As you're probably aware, Kylie Jenner was the first in the family to attain a 10-figure net worth, becoming the world's youngest "self-made" billionaire in 2018.

Then Kanye became a billionaire earlier this year, thanks to new partnerships with Adidas and the Gap.

Now, according to Yeezy, Kim is also a billionaire.

The mother of four followed Kylie's path to mega-success, selling a chunk of her Skims shapewear line to Coty, the same company that made Kylie a billionaire by purchasing a portion of her cosmetics company.

According to the folks at Forbes -- who recently called Kylie's billionaire status into question -- Kim still falls short of the mark, with a net worth in the neighborhood of $900 million.

But Kanye claims his wife is being undervalued, and he celebrated her latest achievement with a picture of some tomatoes and a flower.

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire,” Kanye wrote on Twitter along with the pic above.

“You’ve weathered the craziest storms, and now God is shining on you and our family. So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much.”

If there's a problem with being famous and fabulously wealthy, Kanye just demonstrated it:

You can say to your friends, "Hey, I'm gonna post a pic of some random crap I found in the garden to celebrate my wife's new business deal," and none of them will tell you it's a dumb idea.

Fortunately, the folks on Twitter aren't quite so obsequious, and they stepped up to roast Kanye for his weird-ass tweet.

“No one should have that much money,” one user wrote, adding:

“Also, this still life sucks.”

We won't delve into the question of whether or not billionaires should exist.

But we will echo the sentiment that Kanye's photography is almost as bad as his puns.

Anyway, you'd think after a decade or so as one of the world's most famous women, Kim would have a pretty good sense of what the public likes and what it doesn't like.

But that doesn't appear to be the case.

Coronavirus cases are spiking in several states, and all over the country, Americans who have already reached their financial breaking point are bracing for another round of government-mandated lockdowns.

Despite all of this, Kim thought it would be a good time to take her social media followers on a virtual tour of her spacious Wyoming ranch.

"Meet North’s Freesian horse. We have 14 gorgeous Freesians on the ranch," she tweeted along with the pics above.

Friesian horses (yeah, Kim spelled it wrong) cost between $25,000 and $50,000.

So yeah 14 of them will run you a pretty penny.

Needless to say, a lot of Kim's followers were not in the mood to congratulate her on her extravagant wealth:

“Can you read the room? Can you please just read the f–king room?” one Twitter user replied.

“46 percent of Americans make less annually than [the cost of] ONE of Kim’s Friesian horses,” another added.

“Your husband just congratulated you publicly for becoming a billionaire. Meanwhile, my family and I lost health insurance during a pandemic. F–k off, Kim,” a third chimed in.

Yeah, Kim might be able to afford lots of massive luxuriously-furnished rooms -- but it seems she still doesn't know how to read them.