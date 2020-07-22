Kim Kardashian Asks for "Compassion" in First-Ever Statement About Kanye West's Bipolar Disorder

Amid rumors of a possible divorce, and with the entire country talking about the misguided ramblings of her famous husband, Kim Kardashian has finally addressed the mental health of Kanye West.

The reality star was basically given no choice but to break her silence after Kanye seemingly suffered yet another mental breakdown this week.

It started with a wild Presidential campaign really in South Carolina, during which he trashed Harrriet Tubman as a hero and confessed to nearly aborting his oldest child...

... and it continued with a series of Tweets on Tuesday that said he wanted to legally break-up with his wife.

West allegedly sent the following messages while holed up by himself in his family's Wyoming compound.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder," Kim said on Wednesday in her first-ever lengthy statement on this topic.

"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.

"I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health.

"But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

In November of 2016, West was hospitalized after suffering an emotional breakdown.

He has spoken himself in the past about his bipolar diagnosis, but after Kanye spent millions on a doomsday shelter amid the COVID-19 pandemic... and said he was running for President... and then insulted a civil rights hero... and then discussed terminating Kim's pregnancy years ago...

... Kardashian felt a need to speak out at last.

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," continued Kim on Instagram.

"People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.

"I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at time can cause strong opinions and emotions.

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.

"Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."

To be clear, Kardashian is not defending her husband.

She'd freely admit that he has often acted in an inappropriate manner and she may even divorce him as a result.

In this message, however, she's just trying to shed light on the rapper's condition and attempting to explain why he sometimes acts, for lack of a better term, like a crazy person.

"Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some," writes Kim here.

"That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true.

"We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most.

"I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this.

"Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well-being and for your understanding."

Kanye appeared to reference his wife's statement before it was released, Tweeting late Tuesday night:

"Kriss and Kim put out a statement without my approval ... that's not what a wife should do."

He has since deleted the post.

The day before, the Grammy winner asked both Kardashian and Jenner to contact him, claiming on social media they were trying to "lock me up."

In one of his since-deleted messages, Kanye claimed:

"They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me," referencing the Welfare and Institutions Code when an adult can be placed on an involuntary hold for three days.

He later simply wrote the words "White supremacy," but also took them down not long after they went live... and viral.