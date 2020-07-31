Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Living Separate Lives As Rapper's Friends Encourage Him to End Marriage

For the past two weeks, Kanye West has been suffering a bipolar episode that's left family, friends, and fans deeply concerned.

Every time the rapper is quiet for a while, there's hope that he's finally agreed to check into a treatment facility.

Thus far, however, those hopes have been short-lived.

Just moments ago, the rapper doubled-down on claims he made in the early stages of his latest meltdown.

"I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me," he tweeted.

"I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject."

Kanye previously revealed to the world that he and wife Kim Kardashian discussed the possibility of having an abortion while she was pregnant with her first child.

He also accused her of cheating on him with rapper Meek Mill.

Needless to say, all of this has taken a tremendous toll on both Kim and the marriage.

According to a new report from Page Six, the Wests are living "separate lives" these days, and it looks increasingly as though Kim will file for divorce.

In the meantime, Kim and Kanye will continue to reside in separate states.

“Kanye’s in Wyoming, that’s his main base," a source tells the outlet.

"But they’re not like other couples, obviously, they have multiple houses and private planes, so it’s not like they’re not able to see each other," the insider adds.

“Kim is completely focused on her family and protecting her kids right now, they’re so young."

The mother of four has apparently come to accept the unusual living arrangement, and is thankful that her children are not forced to witness their father's latest breakdown.

“She’s doing well, she doesn’t want this to impact on the kids, so it’s business as normal with them," the source continues.

"Her sisters have been helping out and the kids have been with their cousins. They don’t want the kids to feel that anything is wrong, but of course, they want their father.”

Meanwhile, a different insider tells In Touch that Kim and Kanye have no plans to live in the same state anytime soon.

West has reportedly made it clear that he will not be “permanently moving back” to the mansion he shares with Kim in Bel Air.

“Wyoming is home to him; it’s where his heart is. He tried to get Kim to move there, but she said ‘no,’" says the source.

"Her career, friends and family are in California and she wasn’t willing to pack it all in to move to his ranch in the middle of nowhere.”

Many who have been watching the situation closely feel that Kanye is abandoning his family, but apparently, the group of male enablers whom he's been surrounding himself with have assured the rapper that he's doing the right thing by keeping his distance from Kim.

“Kanye surrounds himself with ‘yes men,'” the insider adds.

“If a friend of Kanye’s doesn’t agree with what he says, he basically kicks them out of his inner circle.”

Kim visited Kanye in Wyoming earlier this week, but the trip did not go smoothly, and the mother of four returned home without Kanye by her side.

Insiders say Kim feels trapped in her marriage and might be secretly relieved that her estranged husband has decided to take up residence in such a distant part of the country.

Many fans have expressed concerns about Kim and Kanye's kids during this difficult time, but it seems Kim's eldest sister has

“Kourtney has taken North, Saint and Chicago under her wing while Kim deals with the Kanye drama,” another insider tells In Touch.

Kourtney and her kids are reportedly striving to provide Kim's children with a “sense of normality.”

They'll certainly need it as this messy situation continues to unfold in the public eye.