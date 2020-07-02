Khloe Kardashian: Eh, Screw It, I'm Dating Tristan Thompson Again!

Despite his multiple cheating scandals, Khloe Kardashian made sure that her family got on board with Tristan Thompson since he is her co-parent.

Now, co-parent may be an understatement.

Khloe and Tristan are once again trying to make their relationship work, despite him wrecking it twice before.

Third time is the charm, perhaps?

An inside source told People all about Khloe and Tristan's current status, and the report is eye-opening.

The family seems to be on a serious stealth PR campaign to bring Double-T back into fans' good graces these days.

According to People's insider, the on-and-off couple and tumultuous towsome is "giving their relationship another try."

"Tristan is working hard to prove himself," the source notes, "and has been a great dad to True."

"The lockdown made them closer," the insider explains, citing a silver lining of the disaster that is 2020.

"They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland," the source remarks.

Now, the insider shares, "They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A."

Apparently, though they have spent all of this time together, the decision to give it another try is relatively recent.

The call to rekindle things reportedly came after Khloe's 36th birthday party, which was just days ago.

Given the pandemic, it was an intimate affair, but just about every member of the family -- except for Kim -- was present.

According to eyewitnesses at the part, the two "acted like [they] were back together" during the festivities.

Using a pink motif, the party featured plenty of picture-perfect decor that suited the birthday girl just perfectly.

And she also received a moving tribute from Tristan.

"I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person," Tristan wrote.

"I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you," he gushed.

Tristan also went on to praise Khloe as a mother.

"I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone," Tristan affirmed, "especially our daughter True."

"You deserve the world Koko!" he raved.

"True and I love you mama," Tristan concluded.

"Happy Birthday @khloekardashian."

If news of this rekindling makes you want to celebrate - or scream - hold your horses.

A report from Entertainment Tonight insists that reports that they're back to being boyfriend and girlfriend may be a bit exaggerated.

According to their insider, Khloe and Tristan are "not officially" back together, and are simply on very good terms.

This report likens Khloe and Tristan's relationship status to that of two of her sisters with their respective baby daddies.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick certainly have a lingering ... something - and three kids together.

Similarly, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have always been more than just exes and co-parents of Stormi.

"They’re all family," the insider characterizes. "Everyone gets along."

"And everyone has the kids’ best interests in mind."

"Khloe and Tristan have been isolating together," the source describes, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown of nearly 4 months that has quite literally brought them closer together.

"And," the insider adds, they "have really enjoyed their time with daughter True."

"This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect," the source adds.

"Without outside influences."

So which of these conflicting reports is accurate?

Normally, it would come down to credibility, but People and Entertainment Tonight are fairly reliable as celebrity gossip sources go.

Our guess is that all of the sources are legit and telling the truth ... from a certain point of view. Not everything is clear cut here.

The two of them being on good terms and affectionate with one another may mean that they're rekindling things.

In fact, that feels likely. But that doesn't mean that they're officially dating, much less getting engaged ... right?