Khloe Kardashian Responds to Engagement Rumor: WTF is Going On?!?

Khloe Kardashian has a few thoughts one of the most persistent and surprising rumors we've heard in awhile.

Actually, Khloe Kardashian has only one thought about it.

And this thought is comprised of three letters.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian, Face-Licking Photo

Earlier this week, the Internet buzzed with talk that Khloe and Tristan Thompson are engaged.

Yes, engaged.

Despite the fact that Thompson has cheated on Khloe a minimum of two times, one of which involved intercourse with another woman when Khloe was in her third trimester of pregnancy.

With the then-couple's baby.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on Halloween

What prompted this ongoing speculation over Khloe and Tristan's status?

The fact that the two have been spending almost all of quarantine together, for starters, posting photos of each other on social media and sending each other very sweet messages.

Heck, Thompson gushed over Khloe just last month as if the two had been married for a decade.

"I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True," wrote the professional basketball player at the time.

Mom and Dad Pic

Then, just a few days ago, Khloe was spotted out in public with a giant diamond ring around her left index finger -- and that's what got the engagement ball rolling.

Could it really be?

Could Tristan really have popped the question?

And could Kardashian really have said yes?!?

Kradling Khloe

Simply put... no. Not according to Khloe at least.

"Wait... what? lol," she Tweeted after these rumors reached a fevered pitch.

"I just came online and I'm even confused lol," the 36-year-old star continued, seemingly addressing the romance rumors.

"Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real... wtf lol people just be talking."

khloe tweets stuff

Well, to be fair, Khloe, you are giving them a lot to talk about.

You're with Tristan all the time these days, which is great for your shared daughter. But you must also know it's gonna lead to quite a few questions around social media.

Might the engagement talk be absurd and premature? Yes.

But something is happening between these two, right?

Tribute to Khloe

A source has told E! News that while things are "going very well" between Khloe and Tristan, they are not engaged.

This is an outlet that really only reports on Kardashian-related items with the permission of those family members, too.

"Khloe seems very happy with where things are right now. He seems committed and has made changes," the insider said.

"Obviously Khloe is hesitant and is taking it very slow. The time they have had together during quarantine has been very special and meaningful."

