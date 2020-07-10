Khloe Kardashian Looks JUST LIKE Kylie Jenner In Latest Pic, And Fans Can't Handle It!

In recent weeks, there's been a good deal of talk surrounding Khloe Kardashian's changing appearance.

Khloe first stunned fans with her new look when she posted an Instagram pic in which she bore a greater resemblance to The Bachelor's Hannah Brown than to the KoKo her followers know and love.

Now, Khloe seems to have changed things up yet again.

And this time, she's adopted the style of an even younger, even more famous reality star.

Yes, in a pic posted to Instagram earlier this week, Khloe bears a striking resemblance to sister Kylie Jenner.

She posted the pic in order to promote Scott Disick's Talentless clothing line.

"Tie Dye @talentless," Khloe captioned the photo.

"I look so young in this photo I love it! Lol maybe it’s the hoodie?!"

Scott certainly approved, commenting, "Now that’s talent!"

But many of Khloe's followers were downright baffled by her new look.

"Kylie? Is that you?" one fan asked,

"I thought that was Kylie," another commented.

"I'm getting all the Kylie vibes," a third echoed.

"Wow, is that Khloe not Kylie?" yet anotther inquired.

You get the idea.

It seems some folks were just ribbing Khloe for aging like Benjamin Button, while others were legitimately confused about which member of the Kar-Jenner clan they were looking at.

Of course, this isn't the first time that Khloe's pics have led to such confusion in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Khloe celebrated her 36th birthday, and she debuted some new chestnut brown locks at her star-studded party.

Khloe had been sporting a lighter, blonder look, and the new pics had some fans declaring that she looked like a totally different person.

That might be a bit of an exaggeration.

But it's worth noting that this is a time of major change in Khloe's life, and it looks as though her appearance is morphing right along with her lifestyle.

Though there's been no official announcement, it seems almost certain that Khloe is now engaged to Tristan Thompson.

Those closest to the reality star/fashion mogul say that she's happier and more confident than she's been in years.

And all that positivity might be manifesting in her appearance.

Khloe has been hitting the gym hard in recent weeks, and while she once hosted a show called Revenge Body -- in which jilted lovers get in shape to spite their exes -- it seems like Khloe's trimmed-down figure is more of a contentment body.

So yeah, Khloe is looking a bit more like Kylie in recent weeks, but that's hardly an insult.

For one thing, the two women are sisters, so it stands to reason there would be some family resemblance there.

On top of that, we're sure a 36-year-old mom doesn't mind being told she looks like a 22-year-old billionaire influencer who's widely regarded as one of the most attractive women on Instagram.

If that's meant as an insult, it's an exceedingly lame one.