Khloe Kardashian: ENGAGED to Tristan Thompson?! Flaunting Huge Diamond Ring??

For months now, rumors that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together have been circulating non-stop.

Now, it looks it might be time to break out the champagne, because those rumors have been confirmed ... and upgraded!

Yes, it sure looks like Khloe and Tristan are engaged!

Maybe. Probably. Possibly. Totally? Let's explain.

The source of the rumors is a new set of photos of Khloe and Tristan in which she's holding his hand and sporting what can only be described as a massive, pear-shaped diamond on her left ring finger.

Fans were excited enough about the public hand-hold, which more or less confirms these two are back together.

But they really went nuts over the conspicuous, not at all small rock on the 36-year-old's commitment finger.

The ring can also be seen in photos from Khloe's recent birthday party, where Tristan was gushing about her.

“Can we talk about that huge rock on her ring finger please?!!” one fan commented on her Instagram page.

“The ring sorry I mean the ROCK," another wrote.

For what it's worth, the NBA star posted a birthday tribute to Khloe on Instragram, as we mentioned earlier.

And not just any tribute, mind you.

Thompson sounded very much like a man who had just proposed or was about to propose to his lifetime love.

Double-T wrote to Double-K:

"I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person."

Even more notably, Thompson added, "I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you."

As you can imagine, it was the part about learning and growing that particularly caught fans' attention.

You'll likely recall that Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe, blatantly, several times over the years.

The only growth he was thinking about during their first two attempts at a relationship was going on inside his pants.

Seriously. Dude was out there trying to tap anything that moved and wasn't even that concerned about hiding it.

That or he's just a very poor cheater. Anyway ...

Growth and learning would likely be two big requirements in order for her to accept a proposal from the Cleveland Cavs baller.

To their credit Khloe and Tristan have done an admirable job of maintaining a healthy and amicable co-parenting relationship.

Despite his past indiscretions, that's been a constant.

But we think it's safe to say that his gushing birthday ode sounds like it was written by a smitten fiance, not a friendly co-parent.

At this point, there's really no denying that Khloe and Tristan are once again an item. But the engagement?

Well ... that's not as assured as some fans seem to think.

It's worth noting that Tristan loves gifting jewelry, and he has bought diamond rings for Khloe in the past.

So it could have been nothing more than a lavish present in celebration of Khloe's latest birthday.

But coming on the heels of a public display of affection and several months of reconciliation rumors?

Yeah, we hate to give in to our hunches too much, but something tells us these two are planning a wedding!

The reaction from fans is sure to be mixed, considering Tristan's past infidelities and Khloe taking him back.

But come on. Khloe's no fool, and if she's willing to extend her trust to him a third time, we're sure he's earned it.

In that spirit, The Hollywood Gossip would like to be among the first to offer our congratulations to the happy couple!

We'll be expecting our invitation in the mail any day!

As for why Khloe looks totally different lately ... perhaps she's turning over every new leaf she can these days?

More on that below.