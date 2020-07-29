Kendra Caldwell: Disappearance From Social Media Sparks Concern Among Fans

In recent months, several Duggar daughters have decided to rebel against Jim Bob, which has caused some of them to lose popularity among the family's most diehard fans.

But Duggars are never in short supply, and one of the newest members of the family was ready and willing to take Jill and Jinger's place at the top.

Yes, in just a short time, Kendra Caldwell has become one of the most popular members of her famous family.

So it was with great alarm that fans realized Kendra has been absent from social media and family gatherings in recent weeks.

Kendra has not posted anything to the Instagram page she shares with Joe since June 8.

She has not appeared on the page herself since April 2 when she posted the photo above.

That's only a few months, obviously, but it's a long hiatus for a 21-year-old young woman who really seems to enjoy sharing photos of her family.

Compounding concerns is the fact that Kendra apparently skipped a recent baby shower for Joy-Anna Duggar, who is currently pregnant with her first child.

Fans took notice, and one of them inquired as to Kendra's whereabouts on a post about the shower that appeared on the Duggars' official Instagram page.

“Haven’t seen Kendra in a while!” this person commented on Monday, according to In Touch.

“Is she alright?” the fan asked.

The reply from the Duggars -- or whoever runs their account -- came quickly.

“She’s doing great!” it read.

That's it. No information about why she wasn't in attendance at Joy's shower, or why she hasn't posted a photo of herself since a few weeks after the coronavirus lockdown began.

We're not saying the two events are necessarily related, but given how eventful the past few months have been, it's not hard to see why fans are especially concerned.

After all, it's been reported that Jim Bob believes the coronavirus is a hoax, and that most of the Duggars are not taking proper safety precautions.

Of course, it's also been rumored that Joseph and Kendra are being pressured to have more than 19 kids.

So perhaps Kendra is trying to get pregnant,

Or maybe she's already pregnant and is keeping a low profile because she's not yet ready to make an announcement.

Obviously, we're just spitballing here, but that's what people do when a public figure disappears from the spotlight without explanation.

The Duggars have been famous long enough to know that their failure to comment on Kendra's absence would invite speculation, and yet they did it anyway.

It certainly makes you think.

Look, in all likelihood Kendra is just fine, and she's simply decided to take some time for herself and her family.

But the concern among fans will likely continue to grow as long as no explanation for her sudden disappearance is being offered.

With the family being guided by such an apparently inept leader, it's not hard to see why the Duggars are beginning to rebel against Jim Bob.