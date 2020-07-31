Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell: Probably Dating!

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis' ex is bitter about his small amount of reality TV exposure after her castmates ridiculed his dong.

We hope that her new boyfriend enjoys the limelight a little better ... especially given his unfortunate name.

Just weeks ago, disgraced former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel welcomed a child with a fairly random ex.

He is Kathryn Dennis' baby daddy and her ex, as well.

Thomas is not the only one who has moved on.

Chleb Ravenell is a Charleston native.

He has social ties to both Craig Conover and to the beautiful Naomie Olindo.

Back in January, Chleb's brother, Chelsie, was seen rubbing elbows with both Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel.

Now, Chelsie is a stylist at Gwynn's.

Gwynn's, of course, is the store that cut ties with Kathryn after she taunted a Black radio host with racist monkey emojis.

Chelsie's girlfriend, Jacquelyn, knows Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy, but is perceived to be much closer with Kathryn herself.

The reason that we have walked you through this sequence of people is because Jacquelyn is the one who let the cat out of the bag.

In the final week of July, she shared a photo from the celebration of Chleb's birthday.

And look who happened to be taking part in the birthday boy's party?

Kathryn isn't merely in the picture, of course. That by itself wouldn't prove anything.

She is seated between Chleb's legs, and his is bestowing a kiss upon the top of her head.

Add that to the fact that this photo is visually framed as one of two couples -- each brother with his respective girlfriend -- and it's all but confirmed.

Jacquelyn also shared a glimpse of the four of them goofing around in a car, with Kathryn and Chleb seated beside each other.

They looked cute and cuddly. Overall, it all has the vibe of a double-date.

That said, and particularly speaking as a person who has been photographed getting his face licked by a platonic friend, this is not the same as an announcement.

Some Southern Charm fans who have seen the news think that this relationship is some sort of ploy on Kathryn's part.

She was, after all, accused of racism just a couple of months ago after mocking a Black woman and sending her racist emojis.

(It did not help at all that Kathryn was doing so in defense of a rally for Donald Trump; the racism had layers to it)

But others have countered by pointing out that dating a Black man would not in any way counter claims of racism.

Racism has many forms and expressions, and countless racists have slept with, dated, and married people of color.

Besides, we would point out that arguing that Chleb is merely a "prop" for his race, without any evidence of that, is pretty yikes-worthy all by itself.

But we absolutely have to talk about this guy's name.

Not his first name - I'm assuming that Chleb is pronounced a little like Caleb, and I don't like the idea of poking fun at someone's name. Folks don't choose their own names.

His last name is Ravenell. Kathryn's baby daddy's last name is Ravenel.

We know that Kathryn and Thomas have both done things to get back at each other, but ... surely that's not what's happening here.

We are going to give everyone involved the benefit of the doubt and say that the last name is surely an unfortunate coincidence.

Congratulations to Chleb and Kathryn on whatever they have going on. We hope that they go Instagram official soon!