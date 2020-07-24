Kanye West: Telling the TRUTH About Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill?!

Kanye West has made so many wild accusations in the past week that it can be difficult to keep them all straight.

Many of these allegations have been leveled at Kanye's loved ones, and the most hurtful were the likely the ones directed at the rapper's wife, Kim Kardashian.

During his seemingly never-ending Twitter tirade on Tuesday night, Kanye accused Kim of cheating on him with rapper Meek Mill.

He claimed the two met and slept together during a 2018 forum on criminal justice reform held at the Beverly Hills Waldorf Astoria.

“I’ve been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform,'” West shockingly tweeted this week.

“Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog Kim was out of line," he added.

Meek has denied the allegation, and Kim hasn't commented directly, preferring to limit her remarks on her husband's tirade to a public reminder that West suffers from bipolar disorder, and thus, should not be held responsible for everything he says.

Now, Hollywood Life and other outlets are running a photo that they claim is proof of Kanye's claim ... but is it?

"Turns out Kanye West was telling the truth about wife Kim Kardashian and rapper Meek Mill," the site wrote in an article about the photo above.

That sentence seems to miss the point of the controversy, however.

Neither Kim nor Meek has denied attending the forum, or even enjoying a meal together during he event.

But Kanye strongly implied that the the two of them had sex, and that's where he crossed the line.

West seems to be delighting in causing pain to Kim and her family this week.

In addition to his claims about his wife, he alleged that her mother, Kris Jenner, is a white supremacist, and he slut-shamed Kim's sister Kylie Jenner for appearing in Playboy.

He also stated that Kris and her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble are no longer allowed near his children.

Now, insiders say Kanye is refusing to see Kim, leaving her to fret for his mental health and her marriage.

Obviously, it's important to bear in mind the extent of West's mental illness when discussing these recent developments.

But it's also important to be conscious of the pain he's causing his wife and family.

Kim and Meek both attended the forum for the same reason:

They're passionate advocates for criminal justice reform and two of the movement's most visible activists.

Now, Kanye is implying that something tawdry took place between them.

It would be awful if he made such an allegation about any woman simply because she consorted with a male colleague in a professional setting.

The fact that he made such an allegation against his own wife is a reminder of how badly West needs professional help to keep his mental health issues in check.