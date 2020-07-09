Kanye West Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis, Family Fears Bipolar Breakdown

Millions of Americans feel that their mental health is being put to the test these days.

But most of us are free to have a breakdown without the rest of the country scrutinizing our every move in an effort to determine if we're off our meds.

Kanye West doesn't have that luxury.

Last week, West announced that he's running for president, and as is so often the case with Kanye, it was unclear if he was being serious, or simply indulging in an over-the-top publicity stunt.

We're still not sure if the rapper was joking or not, but it's become apparent that other recent developments in Kanye's life are deadly serious.

According to a new report from TMZ, West is in the "midst of a serious bipolar episode" that has left his "family very concerned."

Kanye's mental health struggles have been public knowledge for several years, and the father of four has, at times, been admirably candid about his diagnosis.

In his latest interview with Forbes, however, Kanye passionately held forth on just about every topic except his alleged breakdown.

But while he had no interest in discussing his health issues, Kanye's comments over the course of “four rambling hours” seem to speak volumes about his mental state.

“I was told that if I voted on [Donald] Trump my music career would be over. I was threatened into being in one party," he told Forbes when asked about his infamously fervent support of the president.

"I was threatened as a celebrity into being in one party. I was threatened as a Black man into the Democratic party.”

From there, Kanye revealed that he recently overcame Covid-19.

"Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it,” he said.

“I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was, ‘Drake can’t be sicker than me!’”

Yes, it seems Kanye is even competitive with other hip hop artists over matters such as Covid-19 symptoms.

(Drake has since revealed that his test for the virus came back negative.)

Despite his firsthand experience with the virus, Kanye remains an avowed anti-vaxxer, describing vaccines are “the mark of the beast.”

“It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed. … So when they say the way we’re going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious," he told Forbes.

"They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven. I’m sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them."

West also revealed that he's “taking the red hat off" and no longer supporting Donald Trump.

However, he believes that Joe Biden is "not special" enough to be president either.

Along with little-known Wyoming-based preacher Michelle Tidball, West has launched the Birthday Party (“because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday”), with the intention of winning the White House in November.

The more he discusses his political ambitions, the more it becomes clear that he's not joking.

Needless to say, it's not hard to see why his family is concerned these days, and we hope Kanye is able to find whatever kind of help he needs.