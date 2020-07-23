Kanye West Meltdown: Will It Be Documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians?

As you've likely heard by now, rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West is in the midst of bipolar episode which is causing major tension within his famous family.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian posted a statement about her husband's difficulties, and she's clearly compassionate with regard to his condition.

But while she obviously has a firm understanding of Kanye's illness and the behavior it causes, that doesn't mean this has been an easy time for Kim -- or anyone in her inner circle, for that matter.

Unlike past breakdowns he's experienced, this one has Kanye going on the offensive against Kim and various members of her family.

Over the course of his latest Twitter tirade, West called Kris Jenner a white supremacist, and he slut-shamed Kylie Jenner for appearing in Playboy.

All of this came at a time when Kanye was accusing Kim of cheating on him with Meek Mill and publicly threatening to divorce her.

Needless to say, it's been quite some time since the Kardashians have endured anything so dramatic.

But don't expect to see this painful episode documented on new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to a new report from TMZ, the Kards are currently filming a new season of their show following a longer-than-usual hiatus necessitated by the coronavirus lockdown.

But Kanye's recent struggles will not be featured on the show in any way.

Filming has not stopped, but the non-Kim members of the family are simply focusing on different storylines at the moment.

That might sound like an insurmountable challenge, but these ladies have been at it for quite some time.

Insiders say Kris and company were filming in Malibu on Wednesday, and no one uttered a word about Kanye,

It may sound obvious that a loved one's mental breakdown would not be used as fodder for a reality show.

But in the past, the Kardashians have prided themselves on having no filter.

Even traumatic incidents like Kim getting robbed in Paris wound up on screen in some form.

So the news that Kanye's meltdown is off limits to producers serves as a reminder of just how serious this situation really is.

TMZ's insider also dismissed the rumors that this is all just a publicity stunt designed to promote West's new album.

The source says Kanye's mental health issues are regrettably all too real, and the rapper would never attack his in-laws in such brutal fashion for publicity.

We hope Kanye will be able to find whatever kind of help he needs.

And we applaud his family for helping to protect his privacy during this difficult time.