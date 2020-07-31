Kanye West: I'm Totally Fine, Guys! I'm Just Worried About Abortion!

Kanye West doesn't understand what all the fuss is about.

The rapper has been at the center of ongoing controversy of late after he gave a rambling speech on stage in South Carolina and then ranted and raved about his marriage on Twitter.

Was he having another nervous breakdown?

Is his relationship with Kim Kardashian really in trouble?

Does Kanye just think this is the way to court voters for his Presidential run?

So many questions. So few answers.

Until now, allegedly.

On Friday, Kanye shrugged of any worry about his well-being, writing to his millions of followers:

“I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me...

"I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject."

Back on July 19, aside from claiming that Harriet Tubman did not actually free any slaves, West admitted that he wanted to abort North West after Kim said she was pregnant many years ago.

"She was crying… and for one month and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand," West said out loud, acknowledging he perhaps should not have shared this and adding:

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to."

He later added:

"I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter! I love my daughter!"

Since this time, Kardashian has reportedly met with a divorce attorney and really is giving serious thought to a legal break-up.

Kim went to visit her husband in Wyoming a few days ago -- but then came back all by herself.

As far as we know right now, Kim is in Los Angeles with the couple's kids and Kanye is still by himself, hundreds of miles away.

On Friday, West also Tweeted a message about the “tactic of 4 D’s: Distract, Discredit, Dismiss [and] To Destroy," adding:

"I am quite alright. Take a second and think about what is being projected here.”

The thing is, we're not the ones making any accusations or projecting in this case.

Kardashian herself actually issued a lengthy statement this month about Kanye's mental illness, asking folks for compassion and empathy.

"Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions," Kim wrote on Instagram, continuing at the time:

"We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most.

"I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this.

"Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well-being and for your understanding."