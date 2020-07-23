Kanye West: I've ALWAYS Hated Kris Jenner!

Kanye West escalated his already notoriously unstable behavior, going on an inhinged rant against his wife and his mother-in-law, Kris.

According to a new report, Kanye's bitter resentment of Kris Jenner has been brewing for a long, long time.

In the aftermath of making some frankly deranged statements at a rally for his farcical "Presidential run," Kanye has had a bit of a meltdown.

Taking to Twitter, he made jab after jab at his own wife, who has done nothing but support him even when she should not.

He also put Kris on blast, branding the momager as "Kris Jong-Un" and seemingly blaming her for controlling his life.

An inside source has dished to In Touch Weekly about how Kanye had been itching to publicly attack Kris for some time.

“He accused her of leaking information, being sneaky, and undermining his presidential campaign movement and GAP deal,” the insider reports.

That's a pretty succinct recap of Kanye's tweets ... but there's more to it.

“His resentment toward the family has been brewing for months," the source describes.

"He has been feuding with [sister-in-law Kylie Jenner] and Kris," the insider shares.

Specifically, this was due to bitterness "over their Forbes stories and has fixated on the ‘billionaire status’ as a point of serious contention.”

Notably, not long after Kylie was first declared to be a billionaire, Kanye insisted that he was, too -- and that Kylie being awarded the title was "hurtful."

In the world of Ye, you see, everything is about him.

You would think that Forbes' most recent appraisals had calmed him down. Instead, his ego has simply swelled further.

That's right. Recently, Forbes declared that Kanye's estimated net worth is a monumental $1.3 billion.

The majority of that wealth comes from Yeezy, his very ... ahem ... distinctive fashion brand that his wife generously promotes for him.

But in his Twitter rant this week, Kany einsisted that actually "I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through christ."

In addition to announcing that he has "been trying to get divorced" from Kim, he targeted Kris for trying to get him urgently needed psychiatric care.

“They tried to fly in with two doctors to 5150 me,” Kanye accused.

The meaning of that would be a temporary, involuntary psychiatric hold, used amidst fears that a person may cause harm to themselves or others.

He also took issue with Kris' work as a momager to her daughters.

“I put my life on my god that North’s mom would never photograph her doing Playboy, and that’s on god,” Kanye declared.

The self-described "genius" also announced: “I put my life on the line for my children that North’s mother would never sell her sex [tape]."

Worse, Kanye threatened Kris' relationship with four of her grandchildren.

He declared that Kris was not allowed around North, Saint, Chicago, or Psalm.

He also accused his mother-in-law of avoiding his calls. Even if she is, who could blame her?

Kanye accused Kim of "white supremacy" for simply speaking about his behavior, apparently viewing her as disloyal.

In reality, Kim has been loyal to him to a fault, standing in unrequited solidarity with a man who badmouths her as his mental health continues to spiral.

Though Kim had addressed Kanye's bipolar disorder and noted that she cannot help him until he is ready to be helped, Kris has said nothing publicly at all.

Earlier this week, Kim issued a lengthy statement in which she reminded fans that Kanye suffers from bipolar disorder.

She implored the public to be compassionate in light of this information.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder," Kim wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she added.

"I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health."

Kim went on to imply that she has strongly encouraged her husband to check into treatment facility, but does not have the authority to force him to do so.

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," continued Kim.

"I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at time can cause strong opinions and emotions," she added.

"Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."

Kanye's mental health crisis is a real issue, and we hope that he gets help as soon as he can.

We have to be conscious that, as we discuss his behavior, we draw a line between mental health and immoral behavior.

Kanye blurting things out impulsively is a result of mental illness.

Some of the content of those statements are what they are because he has chosen to be a bad person.

Mental illness does not make you an immoral person, but it might make you bad at hiding your thoughts if you are.

Kim deserves better. Kris deserves better. Kimye's children definitely deserve better. Even so, we hope that Kanye gets the help that he needs.