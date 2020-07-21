Kanye West Goes on Bizarre and Dangerous Twitter Rant, Taunts Kim Kardashian: She Wants to Lock Me Up!

Kanye West went on an exceptionally long and twisted Twitter rant Monday night, alleging that Kim Kardashian attempted to "lock me up with a doctor" following his controversial rally in Charleston, South Carolina.

The rapper took to the stage on Sunday and ranted about Harriet Tubman (she "never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people!")... while also getting very personal about his family.

Kanye claimed that he freaked out when Kim first told him she was pregnant.

The artist was initially afraid that he had given his then-girlfriend AIDS.

He then admitted that the famous couple nearly aborted the baby who would grow up to be North West.

"For one month and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand," West said of his now-wife, later breaking down and yelling:

"I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter! I love my daughter!"

Kanye and Kim now have four children.

This was the first time we heard anything about the superstars thinking of terminating Kim's first pregnancy -- and Kardashian is reportedly PISSED Kanye made this admission.

West confessed as much in his latest Twitter breakdown.

"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday," West wrote on Twitter.

He added of his mother-in-law:

"Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up... Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor."

Kanye also seemed very, very focused on his kids never posing in Playboy.

(Their mother and both of their aunts, famously, have taken their clothes off for the magazine.)

"West children will never do playboy west," Kanye Tweeted, adding:

"I put my life on my God that North's mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that's on God. I'm at the ranch... come and get me."

West is referring there to the expansive property he and Kim own in Wyoming.

Citing the couple's six-year-old daughter later on, Kanye even mentioned Kim Kardashian sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J, claiming it was some form of assault.

Or perhaps just publishing a pretty significant typo.

"I put my life on the line for my children that North's mother would never sell her sex rape [sic]," he wrote.

In other tweets, West asked Kim and Kris to get in contact with him.

"Kriss and Kim call me now," he wrote, and in another that he later deleted, Kanye shared a screenshot of a text to his mother-in-law that read:

"This Ye you ready to talk now or are still avoiding my calls."

The rapper also expressed his irritation with others who are NOT members of his family in a number of since-deleted messages.

He claimed, for example, that Shia LaBeouf "never showed up" to a photoshoot for his Yeezy collaboration with Gap.

"Shia was deposed to do the first YZY GAP shoot and he never showed up," West wrote in one tweet.

In another tweet, he wrote, "Shia is cap."

The rapper, who has admitted to having a mental disorder, also called out Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, writing:

"Anna Wintour always showed me love but when I told her I was going to GAP she looked at me like I was crazy Then she called back kissing my ass."

Elsewhere, West seemed to take issue with Kim and her siblings appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

And implied that he wants to reside full-time in Wyoming, not Los Angeles.

"I love my wife. My family must live next to me. It’s not up to E or NBC anymore," he wrote.

Kanye's family and close friends were left extremely concerned and upset after Sunday's rally in South Carolina.

Many observers believe West is suffering from another mental breakdown... and this time he's doing it while saying he's running for President of the United States.

He's also doing it amid chatter that Kim and Kanye are considering a trial separation.

Right now, though, we're not sure if Kanye has to talk to a divorce lawyer.

But we are convinced he should speak with a mental health professional.

Even during his campaign event over the weekend, Kanye acknowledged the trouble he was about to get in due to his abortion reveal.

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to," he told a sparse crowd, praising Kardashian as follows:

"She stood up and she protected that child."