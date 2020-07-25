Kanye West Actually Issues an Apology to Kim Kardashian

Look out, folks.

Pigs may soon come flying outside your window. Cows may come home any second.

Really, anything could happen at all... because Kanye West has seemingly realized the error of his ongoing ways.

Amid a flurry of divorce rumors, and days after he ranted first on stage about his wife and then on social media about the state of his marriage, Kanye has issued an apology.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," the artist Tweeted on Saturday.

"I did not cover her like she has covered me," he added, concluding as follows:

"To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Even by Kanye West standards, the past week or so has been a roller coaster ride.

FIRST, he held a Presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, during which he told all listeners that he wanted to terminate Kim's first pregnancy,

"She was crying… and for one month and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand," West said in front of supporters.

THEN, Kanye taunted Kim by saying she wanted to have him locked up on a mental institution.

"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday," he wrote on Twitter after the South Carolina diatribe.

FROM THERE, West told the world that he's been trying to divorce Kardashian for two years.

As documented in detail below, Kanye has been airing the couple's dirty laundry to an extent never seen before.

And he's been doing it all while rumors of Kim meeting with divorce attorneys and considering a legal split from her famous husband continue to make the rounds.

Kim has yet to publicly weigh in on Kanye's apology.

But his recent ramblings prompted her to make her first-ever lengthy statement this week in response to West's mental health struggles.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder," Kardashian said on Wednesday.

"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand."

She continued:

"I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health.

"But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.

In November of 2016, West was hospitalized after suffering an emotional breakdown. It's not a secret that he's been diagnosed as bipolar.

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," wrote Kim on Instagram.

"People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.

"I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at time can cause strong opinions and emotions."

In a very well-written message, Kardashian went on:

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.

"Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.

"Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some."

To conclude, Kim wrote:

"That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true.

"We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most.

As of this writing, Kim is in Los Angeles with her kids -- while Kanye is in Wyoming, where a select handful of famous friends (Dave Chappelle, Justin Bieber) have paid him a visit.

