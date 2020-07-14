Kailyn Lowry Shades All THREE Baby Daddies with Epic Zinger!

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry hasn't hesitated to put baby daddy Chris Lopez on blast for being a deabeat douchecanoe.

Now, she's taking aim at all three of her baby daddies.

Recently, Kailyn has had several things to say about Chris Lopez.

He is Lux's father and he is her first-ever "return customer" baby daddy, as he is why she is currently pregnant.

At the same time, Chris is a deabeat father and has been downright hostile towards Kail (at best!) in the past.

In general, however, Kail has much better co-parenting relationships with her other baby daddies,

She has had issues with Jo and Javi, don't get us wrong.

But she usually doesn't lump them in with Chris, since they are at least co-parents, not glorified sperm donors.

That changed when Kailyn decided to use her Instagram Story to shade all three baby daddies.

It was 21-year-old Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Kayla Sessler who first shared a humorous statement.

"What baby daddy?" her post reads. "You mean my previous entanglements?"

Kailyn saw the post when it made the rounds on social media and screenshotted it for herself.

Captioning it "this the one," she shared it alongside multiple emojis laughing joyously.

That is funny, but not necessarily super nice towards her exes.

Now, what some coverage of this humorous post has neglected to mention was the context.

See, lat week, Jada Pinkett Smith had a very special episode of Red Table Talk, her personal Facebook streaming series that covers various topics.

Her guest was Will Smith, and she discussed her previous "entanglement" with August Alsina.

As a result of using the term "entanglement," Jada accidentally created something of a meme in the moment.

It's a vague term that sounds very much like a euphemism.

For example, one might describe past lovers as "entanglements," especially if you are reluctant to give that relationship a more formal label.

Kailyn and Kayla both were in on the joke as, like the rest of social media, they reflected on Jada's curious turn of phrase.

Similarly, when I tell friends that I am "consciously uncoupling" from one restaurant after repeated disappointments, they understand that I'm both quoting and mocking Gwyneth Paltrow.

So just about everyone was in on the joke and we're sure that her baby daddies were, too. Right? They'd have to be.

Kail is a mother of three, with baby #4 on the way.

Lux and this child will be the first of her children to have a full sibling.

That does not matter, but some fans have taken the opportunity to shade Kail -- or worse -- for her taste in men.

Look, there is plenty that one could say about Kailyn Lowry if they wanted to insult her.

They could talk about her racism scandal. They could bring up her dangerous anti-vaxx nonsense.

But having terrible taste in men is, many have suggested, just a part of life for anyone who happens to be attracted to men.

Instead, any of Kail's actual fans are just focusing on being excited for Baby #4,

What will this baby be named? Say what you will about Kail, but she's picked some great names. Lux, I think, is my favorite.

We wish her the best in this pregnancy. Her youngest will be among us very soon!