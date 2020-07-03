Kailyn Lowry Issues Dire Warning: I May Have SIX Kids!

Kailyn Lowry is 28 years old and about a month away from welcoming her fourth child.

It's her fourth child by three different men, we ought to add, none of whom live with Kailyn or assist her in the daily care of these children.

No judgment meant here. Just facts.

And one might think that these facts would prompt Lowry to tie her tubes shortly after giving birth -- or, at least, to scoff at the notion of expanding her immediate family beyond herself and four boys under the age of 10.

Alas, nope.

The Teen Mom 2 star said this week that she probably isn't done procreating.

Heck, she may not be done even after getting pregnant again after this latest time.

“I don’t think I would have ever pictured myself 10 years ago when I had Isaac having four kids,” Lowry told her co-host Lindsie Chrisley on the latest edition of their Coffee Convos podcast.

As for what she can picture down the line?

“Six is my max,” Kailyn said her having more offspring, later adding:

“I’m not confirming or denying, I’m just saying I would not have more than six.”

For the record:

The MTV personality is mom to 10-year old Isaac, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera.

She's also mom to six-year old Lincoln, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

She's also mom to two-year old Lux, whom she shares with ex-lover Chris Lopez.

Lowry is on decent terms with her first two exes, both of whom are involved in the lives of their sons.

She's NOT on strong terms at all with Lopez... despite currently expecting her second child with the sketchball.

Kailyn actually had a restraining order against Lopez at the time their unprotected sexual dalliance led to this impending baby. It's a long story and an unusual one, that's for sure.

On the podcast, Lindsie said that she questions someone’s “mental stability” who wants to have six kids, but Lowry explained her basis for entertaining such a possibility.

“I’ve said it before…I just didn’t have siblings or family before, so, like, having a big family…since I started having kids, I always wanted my kids to have siblings," she said.

This makes a little bit of sense.

At some point, however, you'd think that three siblings for each kid would be enough. And you'd also think that maybe Kailyn wouldn't want any more kids until she was in a stable relationship.

But, look, judge Lowry all you want.

Truth be told, her children all seem happy and healthy.

Unlike some other Teen Moms, Lowry has never really been accused of endangering them or of not making them a priority in her life.

Her home life isn't exactly the norm, but whatever works, right? Whatever makes her happy and whatever ensures her sons are living a content and productive existence.

All this said, Lowry acknowledges that her blended life presents a challenge.

She has no relationship at all with Javi's girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, and her relationship with Lopez is anything but simple to explain.

“If Chris were to have kids with someone else, that would be really, really difficult for me,” she said on the podcast.

“But I definitely think that, ultimately, when push comes to shove, I would put Lux’s relationship with his siblings first.

"I mean, maybe not right away, but I definitely would come around to it, just because I want them to have that relationship with their siblings.”

Lowry is due in August -- and she dropped another bombshell on Teen Mom 2 fans in this discussion:

She plans to have a home birth, and to have it filmed!

“I say that now, but when I’m in active labor I don’t know what I’m going to do," Lowry quipped on the show, adding that it would be a first for the franchise.

“They’ve never seen a home birth,” Kailyn said. “I told one of the producers, ‘I’m definitely willing to film it as much as I can on my own, but I do not want the crew there.’”