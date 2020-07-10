Kailyn Lowry: Even If I Have More Babies, I'm STILL Not a Ho!

Sometime this month, Kailyn Lowry will give birth to her fourth child.

And when she does that, she'll become the Teen Mom with the most children.

Several other moms have had three kids -- Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Mackenzie McKee have all given birth to three entire human beings.

But Kailyn is really kicking things up a notch with Baby Number Four, huh?

She's due at the end of this month, but since she's given birth before, it's likely the baby will come a little earlier.

So really, she could go into labor at any minute now.

It's all very exciting, but since this a Teen Mom pregnancy we're talking about, of course there has to be some drama involved.

And for Kailyn, a lot of the drama is centered around the baby's father, Chris Lopez.

Chris and Kailyn went to college together, and she recently admitted that they did hook up when she was still married to Javi Marroquin.

But even after she and Javi got divorced, they never seemed to have an actual relationship.

He had a girlfriend while she was pregnant with Lux, her third child and their first together, and he was mostly absent until he was born.

And when he did start coming around, Kail claimed that he was abusive at times.

They've had this on-again, off-again thing going on for a few years now, and in one of those "on" periods last fall, she got pregnant with the baby she's carrying now.

Shortly after that, he was arrested under circumstances that are still unknown, and she got an order of protection against him.

He was arrested for violating that order in January.

But besides all of this, you know another big issue people have with Kailyn and Chris?

That he is the third man to father a child with her.

She had her first son, Isaac, with Jo Rivera, then she had Lincoln with Javi, then Lux with Chris.

And now she's expecting another baby boy with Chris.

Some people think that she shouldn't be having so many kids, period, but others think the big issue is that she has kids with three different men.

This, according to several Teen Mom fans, makes her a "hoe."

(To be clear, these people mean "ho," which is an offensive word that some use to describe a woman they feel is promiscuous, but it's often misspelled, which is surprising given that it is a two-letter word.)

But Kailyn is not having it.

She recently posted a photo of her three kids on Instagram, and her followers were discussing her parenting skills in the comment section.

One person wrote "Nobody says she's not a good mom just hoe."

It's a strange comment because it's missing some words, it uses the spelling for the gardening tool instead of the insult, and also lots of people say she's not a good mom.

Kailyn, however, managed to read between the lines and replied with "I'm a hoe? Lol 3 men in 10 years makes me a hoe?"

She has a point -- she's had a couple of other relationships in the past ten years, but for the most part it has just been those three men.

And yeah, it sounds like an awful lot of work to coparent with three other people, but sometimes relationships and even marriages don't work out, so what are you going to do?

There's an argument to be made here about knowingly bringing children into the world in uncertain, unhealthy circumstances, but would that make her a "hoe" or a person who makes questionable choices?

Either way, this probably isn't the last time we're going to be having this discussion, because Kailyn's made it clear that this probably isn't her last baby.

She talked about it in a recent episode of her podcast, and she also brought it up over on Instagram.

On her story, she shared a screenshot of a message she got from a follower that read "I'll wouldn't be surprised if you get Pregnant after this birth all over again."

She responded to the message by writing "Me neither. What's your point?"

On top of the screenshot, she wrote a big "LOL" with a laughing emoji.

So it's pretty clear she's not bothered by any of this, right?

And that's why it won't be too surprising if we're having this exact same conversation sometime in the next few years.

See you then!