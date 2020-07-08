Kailyn Lowry BLASTS Chris Lopez: You Betrayed Me!

Ever since word got out that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fourth child and Chris Lopez is the father, Teen Mom fans have been paying particularly close attention to the relationship between Lux's parents.

And since Kail is due to deliver by the end of this month, the scrutiny is closer than ever these days.

Lowry has already stated that she does not want Lopez in the delivery room.

But will she allow him to play any role in the life of her fourth son?

Well, that remains to be seen.

Kailyn was granted a restraining order against Chris back in October -- right around the time that she got pregnant, in fact -- so if she wants to prevent him from seeing his kid, she probably has the legal authority to do so.

At the moment, it looks as though Chris will have to put in some serious work if he wants to get back in Kail's good graces.

Lowry generally refrains from mentioning Chris by name on social media.

But when she starts ranting about some ungrateful, untrustworthy backstabber, it's a safe bet that she's talking about her most recent baby daddy.

“When someone wrongs you multiple times, their betrayal is no longer an exception but expected,” Lowry recently wrote on her Instagram Story, according to In Touch Weekly.

Obviously, Kail and Chris have been at odds with one another for quite some time.

But their already-damaged relationship took a turn for the worse last month when she leveled a number of shocking allegations at her ex.

Kail accused Chris of tax fraud, physical abuse, and just generally being a lousy, deadbeat dad.

Chris has yet to respond to the allegations, but that's no surprise.

Unlike other Teen Mom baby daddies he's generally preferred to keep a low profile.

At the time, Chris' decision was a mysterious one.

After all, appearing on the show regularly means drawing an easy paycheck, and Lopez appears to have some serious financial problems.

Now, it seems that his decision was motivated by a sketchy past and a fear that the public would piece together that he's the kind of guy who's capable of abusing his partner, committing tax fraud, etc.

Despite Chris' many, many faults, there was a time when Kail was very clearly in love with him.

Thankfully, it seems she's finally managed to put those feelings behind her.

“It’s hurtful," she told Us Weekly in an interview earlier this year.

"When I loved someone so hard, it was devastating to know he was capable of hurting me to the extent that he has," Lowry added.

"When someone can lie through their teeth so well … I fell for it, only to find out later my gut was right all along.”

Clearly, Kail is feeling more than a little embarrassed that she was duped by Chris.

Of course, as anyone who's ever dealt with a gas-lighting manipulator knows, they're often very good at what they do.

And there's no shame in placing your faith in someone who later revealed that they don't deserve to be trusted.

Kail has developed a tough exterior from her many years in the public eye.

But she's been going through a difficult time lately, and it seems she's unconcerned with hiding her negative emotions from her fans.

Lowry has stated that this has been the most difficult of her four pregnancies, and she's not looking forward to caring for an infant entirely on her own.

(Kail was at least in some semblance of a relationship when each of her previous three sons was born.)

It seems she blames Chris for many of the difficulties she's experiencing, and the finger-pointing might be justified.

After all, Kail is no stranger to being mistreated by her baby daddies.

Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin haven't exactly been princes over the years.

So if Kail thinks Chris is the worst of the lot, then it's reasonable to assume he's engaged in some seriously appalling behavior.

The stuff she's told us about is bad enough ... but is there more?

Lowry might have decided not to tell the whole story for any number of reasons.

Maybe she was looking to protect herself from a legal standpoint or to shield her sons from the truth.

We may never know the truth, especially since Lopez seems to have zero interest in telling his side of the story.

Whatever the case, it's an ugly situation that's likely to get worse in the months to come.

We wish Kail all the best in the final weeks of her pregnancy.

From the way things sound, she'll need all the help she can get.