Kailyn Lowry Blasts Chris Lopez: He NEVER Sees His Son!

Though we don't know her exact due date, Kailyn Lowry will likely give birth to her fourth child before the end of July.

Obviously that's joyous news -- but it's somewhat complicated by the identity of the baby's father.

Yes, Kail is once again pregnant by Chris Lopez.

And it's not a decision that she made on the basis of Lopez's stellar parenting skills.

In fact, based on Kail's recent comments, it sounds like the guy doesn't do any parenting at all!

Kail has accused Chris of being a deadbeat dad on many prior occasions, but this week, she went into specifics about just how infrequently he takes his son for visits.

The revelation was prompted by a remark made by a fan during a recent Instagram Q&A session.

“Good thing about multiple [baby daddies] is you get a break and me time if you schedule right [laughing with tears emoji] [raised hands emoji],” the fan wrote, according to In Touch Weekly.

“Isaac and Linc are on the same exact schedule. But I have Lux 99.9% of the time," Kail replied.

Yes, according to Kail's estimate, Chris only takes little Lux off her hands about .01 percent of the time.

We're guessing she's exaggerating a bit, but the point is, Chris has basically abandoned his son.

That's sad for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that Lopez is currently expecting a second son by Lowry.

Kail has made it clear that she does not want Lopez in the delivery room when her fourth child is born.

And it sounds as though she's not expecting him to be involved in the boy's life at all.

“We have no contact,” she said of Chris shortly after she announced her fourth pregnancy.

“I know that the situation is not ideal. At the end of the day, I have three children that are happy, healthy and wonderful kids," Lowry continued.

"I know I’m prepared to raise another baby on my own and we are all so excited to welcome him into our family.”

Fans might be confused by those remarks, as photos of Chris spending time with Lux are a fairly common sight on social media.

But Kail has explained that Lopez is "an Instagram dad," meaning that he goes to great lengths to create the impression that he's a responsible and committed father.

If he devoted that same amount of energy to spending time with his son, perhaps Kail might get to enjoy the occasional free time that her Instagram commenter mentioned.

Sadly, it seems unlikely that Chris will change his ways at this point.

Kail seems resigned to the fact that she'll soon be raising another child entirely on her own, and it seems that she doesn't expect or desire any sympathy for her situation.

Still, the thought of two young boys commiserating over their father's absence as their other brothers get picked up for a weekend with dad is undeniably heartbreaking.