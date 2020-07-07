Joy-Anna Duggar: Is She Taunting Jim Bob With Her Latest Pics?

Several members of the Duggar family have bucked against Jim Bob's authoritarian rule in recent years.

Some rebellions were expected -- Jinger and Josiah were always bound to forge their own paths through life -- while others came as much more of a surprise.

Take Joy-Anna Duggar, for example.

Like Jill Duggar before her, Joy once seemed to have zero interest in anything other than marrying young and cranking out a whole bunch of babies.

But as was the case with Jill, it seems Joy has finally seen the light and realized that at least some of her father's rules serve no purpose other than allowing Jim Bob to maintain control over his children's lives and decisions.

Jill rebelled as a result of her husband, Derick Dillard's, feud with Jim Bob.

Joy, on the other, hand seems to have cast off the shackles of her oppressive upbringing for much less complex reasons.

Basically, it seems like she decided that it's summer; she's pregnant; she's an adult; and she's gonna wear whatever she damn well pleases in order to beat the heat.

Last week, Joy sported a sleeveless shirt, which may not seem like a very big deal.

But it's a direct violation of the infamous Duggar dress code.

What might be even more interesting than the violation itself is the fact that Joy made no effort to conceal it.

It appeara that Joy and husband Austin Forsyth decided to take their son Gideon to purchase fireworks in preparation for the Fourth of July.

Joy documented the occasion on Instagram and seemed unconcerned by the fact that her father would almost certainly catch wind of the incendiary pics.

Appropriately, it seems she repeated her act of rebellion on Independence Day.

Once again, Joy showed off her newfound disregard for Jim Bob's rules by sporting a sleveless shirt that showed off her bare shoulders to the world.

Again, this may not seem like a big deal to anyone who grew up in a sane home with reasonable rules about their appropriate attire.

But the Duggar girls devoted an entire chapter of their ghost-written "memoir" to the appropriateness of covering up in public.

Several Duggar women have even delivered lectures to young girls about the importance of "modest" dress.

So do the rules go out the window if you're pregnant during a heat wave?

Probably not, if Jim Bob has anything to say about it/

Whatever the case, it doesn't seem like Joy is overly concerned with the response to her latest pics

Interestingly, Joy is also hanging out with Carlin Bates in these photos.

Now, the Bates are also hardcore fundamentalists who believe they've been put on Earth for the sole purpose of populating the planet with more Christians.

But in many ways, they're much more modern in their belief system.

For example, the adult Bates are basically allowed to wear whatever the hell they want -- because they're adults, and why wouldn't they be?

Is that laissez faire attitude beginning to rub off on Joy?

We can't say for sure, but we wouldn't be surprised if Jim Bob puts an end to the two of them hanging out together sometime in the very near future.