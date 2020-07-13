Joe Exotic Buried People in Park, Tiger King Star Jeff Lowe Insists

Even though Jeff Lowe has his own shady past, the Tiger King star has not backed down in his accusations against the infamous Joe Exotic.

Now, authorities have finally answered his plea to search the park for buried murder victims ... but he says that it's not enough.

Jeff Lowe is, at present, the owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma.

This park was the house of horrors to which Tiger King viewers were subjected on one of Netflix's most popular properties, ever.

And Jeff is urging people to believe that there is more hidden in the park than authorities know.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Garvin County Sheriff's department both investigated the park.

They have said that they found no evidence that any humans had been murdered and buried in the park.

Now, Lowe insists that there are remains to be unearthed.

Lowe theorizes that the presence and aftermath of a storm caused cadaver dogs to become disoriented.

He believes that the dogs missed actual traces of human remains as a result.

Law enforcement, however, disagrees with Lowe's theory.

Sheriff Jim Mullett explained that, from the perspective of law enforcement, it was a dead end.

"They were doing a production of Ghost Adventures," Mullett explained of the search.

"The cadaver dogs hit on a small alligator pond that is no longer being used," he recalled.

Mullett explained: "They claim they hit on what they believe to be human remains."

OSBI and Sheriff alike launched an investigation, searching the property but ultimately concluding that there were no human remains to be found.

Curiously, the investigation -- searching a park of that size for buried human remains -- was wrapped up in just five hours.

"We take it serious," Mullett insisted.

"We took our time and we looked around;" he added.

Mullett explained that they "looked in the pond and dug down." So the search's scope sounds somewhat limited to our amateur ears.

It has been pointed out that Lowe's belief that there are human remains on the property is not difficult to believe.

Recent reports about the park from visitors describe a horrifying expanse of suffering and sadness.

It is shameful what people will do to innocent creatures just to line their pockets.

"It's pretty desolate," recent visitor Will Mayo has described.

"And," Mayo shared, "as you can see in one of my photos, they had a little pond but it was totally dried up and there was no water in it."

"Everything just looked shriveled and dry and not taken care of," he added.

Mayo recalled seeing a fox that "just looked so sad and so drained and so tired" leaning against a fence.

He said that the fox looked defeated "because it almost seemed like it didn't even have the energy to walk around."

Lowe's wife objected to this characterization, asserting that they are regularly inspected by the USDA and the Oklahoma Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Lowe's wife says that the blame for conditions lies squarely with Joe Exotic, who is after all in prison, in part, for abhorrent animal abuse.

Meanwhile, Lowe himself believes Joe to be a murderer, as he says that he was told that Joe shot animal rights activists and buried them on his property.

It's a shame that the absurd characters of Tiger King, entertaining though they may be, distracted from the outrageous animal rights abuses.