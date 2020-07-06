J.K. Rowling Compares Transgender Acceptance to Conversion Therapy, Remains The Worst

Once again, J.K. Rowling is making appalling statements about the transgender community on Twitter. Criticism only makes her worse, it seems.

In her latest attack, she likens life-saving transitioning for trans people to forced conversion therapy upon gay children.

You know, some people who become billionaires by writing an internationally beloved children's book series simply enjoy adoration and a life of luxury.

Not Joanne, however. In recent years, she has become more and more openly anti-trans in her sentiments.

Over July 4th weekend, Rowling once again escalated, starting with a "liked" tweet that accused both trans folks and anyone taking psychiatric meds of being "lazy."

"Hormone prescriptions are the new antidepressants," an abominable tweet that showed up in Rowling's likes began.

"Yes they are sometimes necessary and life-saving," the tweet acknowledged.

"But they should be a last resort," the vile tweet asserted, "not the first option."

"Pure laziness," the tweet accused, "for those who would rather medicate than put in the time and effort to heal people's minds."

Obviously, that was all offensive nonsense, even if we ignore the part about hormones for trans folks (and we are not ignoring that).

People with chemical depression can't magically lift the fog of depression, and no amount of therapy can wish away schizophrenia.

None of that mattered to the mind behind the critically panned The Crimes of Grindelwald, however.

Long before she was tweeting or retweeting vicious things about trans people, Rowling was "liking" pernicious tweets just like this one.

When a sceenshot of her liked tweet (remember, they are public!) circulated, Rowling went on a lengthy rant ... and made it worse.

In a lengthy and insidious thread, Rowling made a number of claims, asserting that she feels "solidarity" towards trans women.

She also says that she feels that children are being pressured by outside forces towards hormone therapy, when in fact the opposite is true.

She is essentially regugitating old homophobic arguments but rebranding them as transphobic ones, which makes one tweet even more diabolical.

"Many, myself included, believe we are watching a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people," Rowling writes.

She says that these are young gay people "who are being set on a lifelong path of medicalisation."

This is medication, she writes, "that may result in the loss of their fertility and/or full sexual function."

There's more to her rant and we'll get to it in a moment, but first we should explain things that Rowling will not.

No one is pressuring gay or bi kids to identify as trans. Gender and sexuality may be related, but they're not synonyms.

Minors who are trans may go on puberty blockers, which are safe and reversible, usually until they are older teens or even adults. Jazz Jennings did.

Not all trans folks get bottom surgery (that is, genital surgery). Not all trans people get top surgery (adding or removing breasts).

The need for hormones and surgery can stem from physical dysphoria or social stigma (for example, trans men tired of wearing shirts to the beach).

In many cases, these therapies are vital and life-saving for trans folks, which is part of what makes Rowling's opposition so malicious.

On top of that, we have to talk about Rowling's tweet, and not just the fact that she started her rant by revealing that she uses Twitter in light mode.

"I've ignored fake tweets attributed to me and RTed widely," she wrote. "I've ignored porn tweeted at children on a thread about their art."

"I've ignored death and rape threats," Rowling's tweet continued. "I'm not going to ignore this."

Anyone familiar with Britta from Community or with meme culture in general knew that someone was going to meme Rowling's absurdity.

Why someone would ignore porn sent to children, let alone speak about having done so, is a mystery.

That Rowling was saying that she cannot ignore this -- meaning mild criticism for being a harmful bigot -- only highlights how skewed her priorities are.

Ultimately, we are powerless to stop Rowling from using her platform and influence to make the world a worse place for trans people.

The fact that her transphobic tweets take the form of "concern trolling" is nothing new -- many bigots have used that tactic for generations.

What the rest of us can do is recognize her vile BS and work to create a better environment for the trans community, and particularly for trans kids.