Jill Duggar Swimsuit Photos: REVEALED! Eye-Popping!

Earlier this week, we reported on a very unexpected development in the relationship between Jill Duggar and her father, Jim Bob.

It seems that Jill skipped Jim Bob's birthday party so that she could hang out at a bar with her cousin Amy.

Now that may not sound like such a big deal until you realize that Jim Bob doesn't approve of bars, drinking, or Jill's cousin Amy.

The move was seen as the latest step in Jill's ongoing rebellion against Jim Bob.

After such a bold public declaration of independence, it was expected that Jill would continue to break her father's rules and defy his expectations.

So you can imagine the surprise of fans when they saw Jill's new swimsuit pics and realized that she's still abiding by the ultra-strict Duggar dress code.

The shocking thing here, of course, is not that Jill is showing off a lot of skin in a revealing new suit.

In fact, quite the opposite is true.

Clearly, Jill still favors a very conservative look.

Even when it's time for poolside lounging.

Her pics call to mind Jessa Duggar's swimsuit photos from several years ago, which served as our first glimpse of the insane amount of fabric that Jim Bob's daughters are forced to wear while taking a dip ...

Yeah, Ben's in on the action too as you can see.

Jill's own swimsuit pics from 2018 confirmed that it was a family-wide rule, and she's upping the ante here in 2020.

Many of us hoped expected - and hoped, and prayed - that Jill's newfound freedom would mean that she would finally be able to leave her family's ridiculous dress code in the dust.

Alas.

Apparently that's not the case. But at least she can call herself a full-fledged fundie fashion influencer.

The photos were posted as part of a paid sponsorship deal with a company called Modil Fashion.

Yes, she's getting paid to shill for this:

To her credit, Jill is out there trying to close sales and not passing off her efforts as anything else.

"Are you spending a lot of extra time in the water this year?" she asked her fans in the caption.

"Pools might not be open yet, but we are enjoying lots of quality family time in the backyard with water play!" Jill added.

"I was so excited to find @modlifashion 🏊🏼‍♀️ All of their swimwear is UPF50 and they have so many cute swim & sport clothing options everyone will love!"

So ... we guess she's protected from sunburn?

But sadly, she's not protected from her family's ridiculous rules about "modest attire" for women.

Jill did bare her shoulders in some of the pics, which is probably something that Jim Bob doesn't approve of.

But this isn't the defiant look that fans expected from the family's newest rebel.

Still, some of Jill's followers appreciated that she pointed them in the right direction in their hunt for non-revealing swimwear.

"Thank you for sharing this I’ve been searching for more modest swimwear. Do you think these are true to size?" one commenter wrote.

Another ecstatic member of Duggar Nation remarked:

"Omg thank you!!! I burn super easily and skin cancer runs in the family, so I've been trying to search for something like this!"

"I’ve actually been interested in this brand for a while, it’s nice to see some of the different styles pieced together," a third chimed in.

And of course, no one objected to Jill making a little extra money as a social media influencer.

After all, she and Derick are no longer involved in the Duggar media empire.

(Of course, to hear him tell it, they never made a cent from Counting On, as Jim Bob kept all the money his kids earned.)

These days, Derick works as a Grub Hub driver while attending law school, and Jill ... well ...

She rakes in the bucks doing stuff like this.

Sometimes, fans complain about sponsored content from celebs. And when that's all celebs post, we understand that.

But even the followers who will never be in the market for "modest" swimwear seem to be okay with this one.

After all, every revolution needs funding!

Jill can never truly be free as long as she's under Jim Bob's thumb in any way.

So while some fans might be disappointed by the revelation that Jill is still a slave to he Duggar dress code, at least they can take heart in the fact that she's one step closer to being truly free!