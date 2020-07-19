Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Allegedly Welcome Second Child After Secret Pregnancy

According to a shocking new report, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have welcomed their second child.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were apparently expecting a second child!

The Daily Mail has broken this unexpected story, reporting that Biel gave birth a few days ago to a son and is now caring for the newborn alongside her famous husband and their five-year old firstborn, Silas.

Neither Timberlake nor Biel has confirmed this arrival just yet.

We also cannot confirm the child's name or measurements at this time.

Timberlake and Biel have not been pictured publicly since March and are believed to have been staying at their home in Big Sky, Montana, since March 25.

No outlet out there even hinted over the past several months that Biel was pregnant.

But think about it:

It's not all that difficult to shield the world from your baby bump during a pandemic, you know?

On July 4, Biel shared a video on Instagram from 2019 showing herself and Timberlake learning how to throw axes at targets.

Both celebrities have also recognized the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement and push for both social justice and police reform.

Again, however: Good luck finding a photos of Biel's stomach out there at any point since mid-March or so.

The alleged birth of the couple's new son comes just eight months after Timberlake was caught getting WAY too cozy actress Alisha Wainwright during a night out in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In November, the two were seen holding hands while out and about after a day of filming a movie together.

Spokespeople for the actors said there was nothing romantic going on between them.

And Timberlake later issued a lengthy apology, admitting he was drinking the night the snapshots were taken... not that this was an excuse for his behavior.

"I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior," the singer wrote back then.

"I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.

"I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.

"I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."

Biel seemingly accepted this mea culpa, too.

On Valentine's Day, she posted a photo of her husband and her son, along with the caption: "My valentines [heart emoji]. Love you guys to the [moon emoji]."

On May 10, she then posted another family photo, which appeared to have been taken in Montana, and which read:

"These two people make being a momma the greatest job in the whole world! The moments spent with you are truly the most precious and funniest and glorious times of my life."

So... Timberlake's inappropriate actions took place about 8 months ago?

And Biel seemingly just gave birth?

The math adds up.

Congrats to the couple on some passionate, unprotected makeup sex!