Jess Caroline Tells 90 Day Fiance Fans: I'm SO Horny for Colt!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers already know how much Colt loves sharing TMI with his mom about his sex life with Jess.

Jess isn't too shy about it herself, raving to anyone who will listen about how deeply horny she is for Colt.

On this Sunday's 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Colt Johnson continues to prepare to meet Jess Caroline's family.

The two take a walk on the beach, hoping to relax and have some time to themselves.

The idea is that, this time, there will be no inquisition from Colt's mother and chaperone, Debbie.

Colt strips down to a speedo, telling himself "When in Brazil, do as the Brazilians do."

Jess is delighted, cackling and squealing with joy.

"Oooh, sexy boy!" Jess announces teasingly. "I like the look. Great!"

Admiring Colt's form in a speedo does not end there, however.

Jess asks Colt if he has ever had sex on the beach.

Colt jokingly says that he has had the drink by that name, but that's it. Jess shares that she has enjoyed having literal sex on the literal beach.

At this point, Jess spells out the obvious.

She says that Colt is making her deeply horny, prompting her to "want sex all the time."

Jess then laughs uproariously as she acknowledges how forward she is being at the producer's behest.

Jess is certainly in a better mood, it seems, than she was in the previous episode.

As you may recall, she confessed to Colt that she felt that Debbie hated her, and was disappointed when Colt told her that he thought that it was "good" that Debbie came along.

This prompted her to describe him as "a baby man."

This was not the end of Jess' drama with Debbie, however.

Colt sat down and tried to encourage Debbie to keep an open mind when it came to Jess.

She should just spend some time with his girlfriend and get to know her, he suggested. Debbie took him up on his advice ... sort of.

Debbie sat down with Jess to talk, as Colt suggested ... after a fashion.

But instead of talking about Jess' interests and passions and goals, 90 Day Fiance viewers saw Debbie grill Jess about her intentions.

To her face, she told her that she had fears that Jess was trying to "use" Colt to get US residency and a green card.

To Jess, this stunning and rude confrontation was confirmation of something that she had hoped was untrue.

Larissa had called Jess before all of this to warn her about what Colt is really like, because Larissa did not want her to go through what she did.

In addition to a series of warnings about Colt's fondness for cheating, she told her that Debbie is a "wolf."

Jess has concerns about how Debbie will clash with her own family, whom she was planning on simply introducing to Colt.

Debbie's concerns and her role as a chaperone are making Colt's segments more entertaining, but not necessarily helping his relationship.

She also insists on having veto power over Jess. It will be interesting to watch how all of this falls apart.