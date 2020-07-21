Jeremy Vuolo: Caught CHEATING on Jinger Duggar?!

We probably don't need to tell you that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are not your typical Duggar couple.

For starters, they live in LA, which is a city so incongruous to the Duggars' belief system that the equivalent would be if a Kardashian couple set up shop in rural Arkansas.

On top of that, Jinger lives a "modern" lifestyle, a decision that's drawn criticism from both her family and her fans.

In fact, when the Vuolos moved to LA, the relocation was so controversial that Jinger was reportedly disowned by her parents.

The Duggars have since welcomed Jinger back into the fold, but they've likely held on to many of their fears about the dangers and temptations she'll face in the city of Angels.

We don't know exactly what they're afraid of, but given the Duggars' well-documented obsession with sex, it's reasonable to assume their anxiety has something to do with marital infidelity.

And since they seem to believe that men are incapable of controlling their sexual impulses, it stands to reason that their concerns would have to do with the possibility of Jeremy sleeping around.

Now, fans think those fears have been realized.

And they believe Jeremy left evidence of his betrayal on Instagram.

Like so many men who are involved with the Duggars' community, Jeremy believes it is up to the women in his life to help him control his biological urges.

And so, he's put Jinger in charge of his social media accounts.

He claims he never follows anyone on social media without her approval.

And yet, Jeremy interacts with accounts that Jinger almost certainly wouldn't give the okay to -- namely, the pages belonging to a set of twin sisters and aspiring Instagram models from Finland.

Yes, as Soap Dirt points out, fans have noticed that Jeremy follows the women's accounts, and they find it hard to believe that Jinger gave him permission.

It's worth noting that both women are from Oulo, Finland, and Jeremy Vuolo use to play professional soccer for the AC Oulu team.

It's also worth noting that for the Duggars' marital infidelity need not involve any sort of physical contact.

Anything that might be deemed a betrayal or an act of "emotional dishonesty" qualifies.

Which means that Jeremy might soon be on even thinner ice than Jim Bob.

The idea of Jeremy cheating may sound absurd, and perhaps it is.

But it would explain a lot about the early days of his relationship with Jinger.

You may recall that Jim Bob was deeply skeptical of Vuolo and was openly opposed to the relationship between Jeremy and Jinger.

Jim Bob always thoroughly vets his daughter's marital prospects, but he was particularly wary of Jeremy,

This is surprising, especially because Jeremy was a pro athlete-turned-aspiring preacher, who already had the seal of approval of Ben Seewald, husband of Jessa Duggar.

On the surface, he seemed to be an ideal mate for a Duggar daughter.

These days, Jinger is pregnant with her second child, and fans are still skeptical of her marriage.

The suspicion may have something to do with comments Jeremy made on the topic of temptation.

"Very early on, from the moment we were married, I wanted Jinger to be in with me on the battle for purity," Jeremy recently stated.

He added:

"It's helpful "to be able to say, ‘hey I’m getting hit with some temptation or I’m just struggling this morning with this or that.'"

This is one of those situations where none of these factors seem very incriminating on their own.

But taken together, they depict a situation that's likely to prompt further digging from fans.

Jeremy better hope he has nothing to hide, because the sleuthing ability of Duggar fans is the stuff of internet legend!