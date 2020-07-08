Jeremy Vuolo: BLASTED For Endangering Daughter's Life!

As we've mentioned many times before, mom-shaming the women of the Duggar family has become a favorite pastime in certain corners of the internet.

So in a sense, we guess it's refreshing to see that the men of the Counting On clan are now being subjected to the same overzealous concern-trolling!

Jinger Duggar's husband, Jeremy Vuolo, posted the photo above on Tuesday.

"And just like that, she’s a boat captain. Time flies!" he captioned the pic.

Yes, it's dad and daughter enjoying a day on the water.

What could be more innocent, right?

Well, if you've been paying attention to the never-ending saga of Duggars ignoring safety concerns -- or if you just have a basic knowledge of boating protocols -- we probably don't need to tell you what Jeremy's fans objected to here.

As you can see, not-quite-2-year-old Felicity is not wearing a life jacket.

Unlike most cases of Duggar parent-shaming, the concern here is actually a legitimate one.

And as a result, fans piled on even harder than usual.

"I feel obligated to mention that one should never be on a boat without a life jacket. God Bless," reads the top comment on he pic.

"She needs a life jacket," another commenter pointed out.

"Where is her life jacket?!!!!!! Kids should always have them on," a third chimed in.

And if you thought it would stop there, you don't know the joy that Instagram strangers take in roasting a Duggar (or Duggar spouse) who made a parenting mistake:

“Love the picture, but put on life jackets,” another fan wrote, according to In Touch Weekly.

“Just mentioning a child shouldn’t be boating without a life jacket,” added yet another.

At that point, the shade-throwing went international:

“Absolutely love [you] guys, but in Australia it’s illegal for a child to be on a boat without a life jacket," wrote some Aussie/

“Completely irresponsible and illegal in some states for children. … Very dumb," another person offered.

We looked it up, and apparently, under California law (Jinger and Jeremy live in LA) "every child under 13 years of age on a moving recreational vessel of any length must wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket in serviceable condition and of a type and size appropriate for the conditions and the activity."

So these fans aren't just being nosy busybodies.

Of course, the Vuolos will likely just turn off notifications and ignore all these concerned comments.

And frankly, we don't blame them.

This time, the fans have a point, but they make mountains out of molehills so often that Jinger and Jeremy probably just ignore them reflexively.

Take, for example, the time that the Vuolos posted a pic in which Felicity wasn't wearing an anti-coronavirus mask.

Fans freaked out, but kids under two years old aren't supposed to wear masks, as they might obstruct breathing.

So on that occasion, the Vuolos were right.

On the life jacket matter they were wrong.

It's almost like parenting is complicated, and we should all just cut each other some slack!