Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Call Out "Karens" for Latest Parent-Shaming

Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff have clearly had it at this point.

Over the past few weeks, the former Little People, Big World stars have come under rather intense fire.

From their own family members, no less.

As we've documented at length on The Hollywood Gossip, Jacob Roloff recently took Audrey to task for her tone deaf and generally useless response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

(Jacob and his wife have been attending rallies and donating money to the cause... while Audrey quoted a bible passage one time.)

We then learned that Zach and Tori Roloff may have snubbed their alleged loved ones on July Fourth.

And then Audrey garnered backlash for promoting Mr. Clean because the product seemingly goes against organic values she previously espoused.

Audrey and Jeremy have said very little in response to this onslaught of criticism.

But remarks from a stranger online this week appears to have finally been too much for the couple to handle.

The former TLC personalities recently bought back the Volkswagen bus (known as Blue Moon) Jeremy owned when he and his now-wife were first falling in love.

"While we were dating long-distance Jeremy would drive Blue Moon from Santa Barbara, California to Corvallis, Oregon to visit me at school," explained Audrey on Instagram.

"He would drive all day and all night and I would anxiously await her pale blue appearance out my bedroom window.

"Blue Moon isn’t known for her speed but she’s got great endurance."

Jeremy later told the van to a friend, but, six years later, "she's ours again," Audrey now says.

While sharing this news, Audrey also shared a photo of her two-year old daughter asleep in the backseat of the vehicle.

Here is the photo:

And here are two comments that were posted in reply to the photo:

I’m sorry to be one of ‘those parents’ … but is she even buckled up???!!!!??? For her age and height, she should really be in a car seat/booster seat!

Where is her car seat or seat belt? Shame on you.

It seems pretty clear to us that the van isn't moving and Ember is simply taking a nap in a parked car -- but good luck trying to explain such nuance to a certain section of social media users.

As you can see above, Audrey went back in to edit the photo of Ember, writing underneath the snapshot of her daughter:

“Also, if you’re looking to recruit some Karens, these comments are full of ‘em."

Karen, of course, has become the nickname many folks use to slam privileged white woman, typically in the context of some kind of racist behavior.

So Audrey is misusing it here in a kind of inappropriate manner.

Jeremy, meanwhile, didn't even try to be cute in his response to these trolls.

"Shame on you,” he fired back at one commenter.

To another, he quipped:

“It’s a good thing I haven’t posted [Ember] riding in the tractor bucket yet.”

Where do we stand on all this?

We're not huge fans of Audrey. We think she can often be tone-deaf and self-righteous.

But here's one thing we'll never criticize her or her husband over: their parenting.

It's not our place to do so, they're clearly trying their best and, let's be honest... does anyone think they would really endanger their beloved children?