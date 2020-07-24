Jenelle Evans Flies Cross-Country to Make Appearance at Weed Dispensary Amid Ongoing Pandemic

For years, Jenelle Evans has claimed that she's a great mom, and anyone who thinks otherwise has been brainwashed by MTV.

But her actions tend to betray her, especially these days, as Jenelle is desperate for cash and willing to do anything -- including dumping off her kids and flying cross-country in the middle of a pandemic -- in order to make a buck.

Yes, that's Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, at Burnt Farms Cannabis dispensary in Ontario, Oregon.

"Wanna meet Jenelle for yourself?!" reads the caption from this since-deleted pic on the company's Instagram page.

"Come on down for a meet and greet!"

Needless to say the response from Teen Mom 2 fans was not nearly as enthusiastic as the folks at Burnt River Farms seemed to believe it would be.

Perhaps the owners weren't aware of Jenelle's history of racism.

Maybe they didn't know that just last year, David shot the family dog in front of his kids, prompting a CPS investigation that led the Easons to lose custody of their children.

Of course, it's hard to feel too sympathetic.

After all, they could have taken two seconds to google the Easons' names, and recent developments like David's bigoted rant against Michelle Obama would have clued these folks in with regard to the type of people they were dealing with.

But the thing that stunned the public was not that Burnt River was willing to do business with such vile nitwits.

Rather, it was the fact that Jenelle and David pawned their kids off on someone and traveled from North Carolina to Oregon just to make an appearance at a dispensary.

Although, yes, many were also shocked that any company would be willing to take a risk on these two.

"Wow. Guessing this company is willing to see their business to go up in smoke as well?" one person tweeted.

"So Jenelle and David flew across the country during a pandemic to smoke weed in Oregon? Okay," another chimed in.

Some fans argued that Jenelle and David would be more likely to drive cross-country than fly, and they may have a point.

After all, Jenelle says that she suffers throat spasms when she flies (though she's flown several times since making that claim), and the Easons would probably want to take some "parting gifts" home with them.

That may sound like a lot of work for a substance that's basically decriminalized nationwide, but this wouldn't be Jenelle and David's first cross-country drug run.

Whatever the case, it sounds as though it wasn't long before the folks at Burnt River Farms realized they'd made a horrible mistake.

In addition to removing all Jenelle-related posts from their Instagram page, they also told callers who inquired about the event that Jenelle's meet and greet had been canceled.

But hey, we're sure the trip was still worth Jenelle and David's time.

After all, they're both unemployed, and they're probably fine with being paid in edibles.