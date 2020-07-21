Jax Taylor Claps Back at Fans Who Want Him Fired: I Ain't Going Nowhere!

If you're a Vanderpump Rules fan, then you're probably aware that the show has been embroiled in a series of ugly scandals for several months now.

Most of the controversy has had to do with producers' decision to fire Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute after it was revealed that the women harassed and threatened Faith Stowers, their only Black castmate.

But while that situation may have garnered the most attention, it's certainly not the first instance of problematic behavior from the Vanderpump cast.

In fact, one cast member on his own has generated more controversy than the entire cast of just about any other reality show (Teen Mom and anything involving Mama June being the most obvious exceptions).

We're talking, of course, about Jax Taylor.

Calls for Taylor to be fired from Vanderpump Rules have been circulating on social media for years.

But for whatever reason, they seem to continually fall on deaf ears.

Taylor has been accused of racism, misogyny, homophobia, and countless acts of online bullying.

Jax hired a homophobic pastor to perform his wedding ceremony, and fired the man only after he was pressured to do by his friends and bosses.

Faith has stated that Jax engaged in behavior that was every bit as egregious as the actions that got Stassi and Kristen fired.

In fact, she says he took the racially-motivated harassment a step further than Schroeder or Doute.

And yet, Taylor still has his job.

And it looks as though that won't be changing anytime soon.

There have been rumors that Vanderpump Rules will be canceled by Bravo, but at the moment, the network has made no announcement to that effect, and Taylor is currently planning to return to work as soon as the coronavirus pandemic allows it.

“Jax definitely plans to return to Vanderpump Rules once filming starts back up again,” a source close to the situation tells Us Weekly.

The news is alarming, especially coming on the heels of Stowers' revelation that Taylor had conspired with Schroeder and Doute to have her arrested for crimes she didn't commit.

Not only that, he took things a step further by claiming that Faith was AWOL from the Army during her time on the show.

Stowers says her comments prompted other people of color to come forward with troubling accounts of interactions with Taylor.

“I got DMs from other shows, from other females on other shows saying that Mr. Taylor had said some crazy things to them that were racial,” she said.

This alleged pattern of racist behavior will not surprise anyone who has followed Jax's career closely.

After all, it certainly isn't the first time that one of Jax's co-stars has accused him of unabashed bigotry.

Billie Lee, who quit the show as a result of bullying from her castmates has alleged that Taylor “refused to film with me because I was trans.”

Former NSync member Lance Bass has appeared on the show and was briefly business partners with Jax, but he cut ties following this latest round of scandals.

“Lance is disappointed because he does have love for Jax and wanted him to do well,” a source told Us at the time.

“But Lance was under the impression (like everyone else) that Jax was evolving and wasn’t going to go back to his old behaviors, especially after getting married to Brittany [Cartwright].”

“Cast members still have not heard anything from Bravo regarding picking back up filming VPR again,” a different insider says about the possibility of Vanderpump returning to Bravo.

“They would have been filming this summer," the source adds.

Like just about everything else on the planet, filming has been delayed indefinitely as a result of continued concerns about Covid-19.

“SUR began reopening two weeks ago but ended up locking everything down again after Governor Gavin Newsom announced reclosures in L.A. including indoor restaurants,” the insider added.

“Staff have not heard from Lisa or Ken.”

Yes, it sounds as though Lisa is distancing herself from her restaurants, her show, and the controversies surrounding both.

Needless to say, her apparent fear of handling the situation doesn't bode well for Jax Taylor.