Javicia Leslie Cast as New Batwoman Lead: Who is She?!?

Javicia Leslie is coming to The CW.

About two months after Ruby Rose stunned fans by stepping away from the title role on Batwoman, the network has announced that Leslie will anchor the series on Season 2.

She will NOT, however, be directly taking over for Rose.

Instead of playing Kate Kane, Leslie will create a brand new character named Ryan Wilder.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television.

"And as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie said after the news broke.

According to Variety, the new character will be "likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed."

Wilder will have spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the the cops and masking her pain with dangerous habits.

These days, per this same outlet, Wilder lives in her van and is an out lesbian -- she's "athletic, raw, passionate, fallible, and very much not your stereotypical All-American hero."

Prior to landing this gig, Leslie was best known for her role as Ali Finer on the CBS sitcom God Friended Me.

Leslie was also the lead of Always a Bridesmaid, the 2019 romantic comedy movie; and a star of the BET series The Family Business.

She also had a recurring role in two episodes of CBS' MacGyver reboot.

On Instagram, Rose had only positive things to say about Leslie’s casting.

Wrote the actress:

“This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape.

"You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing!!”

Batwoman is scheduled to return in January on Sunday nights on The CW, although nothing is set in stone these days due to COVID-19.

Rose, meanwhile, announced her unexpected departure in May.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” the lead said in a statement.

“This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles."

Sources later said that Rose simply couldn't handle the demands of being the top star on a network drama, and that no hard feelings exist between her and the producers.

“I am beyond appreciative to [executive producers] Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created,” Rose added at the time.

“Thank you [WB chief] Peter Roth and [CW president] Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me.

"Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful."