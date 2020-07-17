Janelle Brown: I'm Doing All I Can to Help My Broke Family!

Janelle Brown is not about to go down without a financial fight.

The Sister Wives star is doing all she can to assist her family in its time of need.

On Wednesday, Janelle shared the following image on Instagram and explained along with it that she is now a certified health coach.

"I just finished my first year in the Joyful Belly School of Ayurveda!" wrote Janelle, emphasizing that this was a sponsored post and adding:

"To celebrate I am giving my fans a $999 scholarship to their Ayurveda certification programs! See the link in my bio."

As you can see, the 51-year-old spiritual wife of Kody Brown is offering up a giveaway in an effort to raise awareness about this counseling work.

And she's doing so amid constant chatter that the Browns are nearly broke... which is what happens when you're paying multiple mortgages and when you've purchased a giant piece of property.

But haven't even started building anything on it.

Making matters more troubling?

Meri and Christine may soon be out of a job.

"In my health coaching business, I work with many women who are like me. Women have often put their self-care on hold while taking care of family or building careers and businesses," continued Janelle this week.

"They often have tried every diet and still find themselves not satisfied with their bodies or health.

"I had always been drawn to Ayurveda but honestly, when I looked into it, it seemed it was all about categories and lists, and the lists of foods that I thought were "what I could eat" did not really work for me in real life."

Concluded the veteran TLC personality:

"The Joyful Belly School of Ayurveda helped me understand that Ayurveda is so much more than that. It's a dynamic way of approaching your health by tuning into your own body.

"I am very happy I started working towards completing my basic Ayurveda Health Counselor certification.

"I feel it has helped me immensely personally and has provided me with a lot of resources for my clients."

Janelle shares six kids with Kody: Logan, 26, Madison, 24, Hunter, 23, Robert, 22, Gabriel, 18 and Savanah 15.

As the Brown family continues to have money problems, Janelle has also chosen to join Cameo to make a little extra money.

You can have her wish you or anyone you know a happy birthday for just $30. What a deal!

“Let me help you make an occasion special for someone you know by sending them a personalized message. Look for me on the Cameo app," Janelle wrote in announcing this move.

Meri continues to run her bed and breakfast in Utah, while she and Christine sell LuLaRoe clothing online.

It's unclear what Robyn is doing to help with the family's situation, though.

The same goes for Kody.

He got his spouses into this mess by moving to Arizona with no real housing plan -- and he doesn't seem to have any clue how to get them out of it.