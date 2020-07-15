Jana Kramer: Joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

by at .

In the midst of her marriage do-over with Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer took a break from monetizing his alleged sex addiction to tease another topic.

Is Jana about to become a Real Housewife?

Jana Kramer Talks About Anxiety

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga were Jana's latest guests.

In the most recent episode of Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin, the pair sat down to (remotely) discuss a number of topics.

This was when Jana revealed that there is a chance that she might become a Bravolebrity herself.

Joe Gorga Gets a Kiss from Melissa Gorga

"I was going to say something," Jana teased, "but I wasn't sure if I can say it."

Opting to just go for it, Jana revealed: "but we might or might have auditioned for a certain Housewives thing."

Jana sounds cautiously excited at the prospect, adding: "but we haven't heard back yet."

Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer Looking Tense

To be clear, Jana is not saying that she auditioned for The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Rather, she would be a Real Housewife of Beverly HIlls.

Yes, they live in Nashville. Yes, we will make it make sense.

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Enjoy Time Together

"At the same time," Jana admitted, "I would be so afraid we'd be eaten alive and spit out."

Continuing to describe her anxieties, she confessed: "and like canceled the next day."

That is an understandable fear. Not everyone is cut out to be a Housewife.

Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer Enjoy the View

Melissa begs to differ with Jana's worries.

She assured her that she would be "so cute and loved and real" if she were to join the franchise.

As for Mike, Melissa decreed that he would be "the most loved husband on the show."

Jana Kramer Alone in 2019

Mike chimed in when it came to reassuring his wife.

"And you would be like Melissa," he assured Jana.

"And," he suggested, Jana would "just call out all the wack jobs. 'You're being an idiot.' And you'd be great."

Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer Together

Jana explained the context of her trying out for the role.

"The audition came during quarantine," she revealed.

"And I'm like we're not doing anything else," Jana reasoned. "We might as well entertain it."

Jana Kramer and Mike

Melissa obviously had a lot of questions, which is when Jana confirmed that she auditioned for RHOBH, specifically.

"We lived there before we came back to Nashville," Mike explained.

So if they do land this role, Jana says that they would return ... but only "part time."

Jana Kramer Embraces Mike Caussin

If she were to be cast, Jana would already have one friend in the group.

"Teddi is a friend," she said in reference to Teddi Mellencamp.

"But," Jana then added, "I have not heard anything so I'm sure it's not going anywhere."

Jana Kramer in Bed

"I get hated on things because I'm sarcastic," Jana worried, "and I wouldn't want to filter myself too much."

"It seems like once you're in, people love you or hate you," she observed.

"And I have a hard time with criticism and people not liking me," Jana expressed, "so I don't know how I could physically handle that."

Happy Anniversary to Mike and Jana!

Jana is hardly the only one with a need to be liked.

To be honest, we would be interested to see how she would fit in witth the Beverly Hills Housewives.

We can already imagine Denise Richards hissing at her to stop discussing Mike's "sex addiction" in front of her kids.

