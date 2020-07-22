Jamie Lynn Spears to Instagram Trolls: Britney's Not Crazy! YOU'RE Crazy!

Over the past few days, several celebrities have openly discussed the various ways in which mental illness has impacted their lives.

While the public discourse is mostly a result of Kanye West's latest troubles, another music icon has also come under scrutiny due to what some fans have deemed worrisome behavior.

Britney Spears hasn't posted any Twitter tirades or shocking revelations about her personal life.

But recent developments in her life, combined with some troubling Instagram content, have led to fears about Britney's mental state.

The scrutiny began when Spears burned down her home gym back in April.

In the weeks that followed, the singer appeared to behave erratically in some of her Instagram posts.

Some fans are now theorizing that Spears is being held captive and is attempting to send coded messages to her Instagram followers with posts that are designed to arouse suspicion and concern.

While we're sure fans' hearts are mostly in the right place, their efforts to pry into Britney's personal life have, at times, been widly inappropriate.

Now, Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, is using this moment of open conversation to speak to fans about her sister's right to privacy.

Following Kanye's apparent breakdown at an event in South Carolina, singer Halsey spoke out about the importance of being sensitive to those who are battling mental illness.

Jamie Lynn commented on the post and seemed to remark on her sister's situation without mentioning Britney by name:

“If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public we must learn to do the same,” Jamie Lynn wrote.

“I pray this doesn’t bring shame to anyone dealing with mental illness, you are not alone, and you are loved. Sending all my love and prayers to all of you.”

Apparently missing the point entirely, one follower demanded that Jamie Lynn “speak” out about her sister’s “OBVIOUS mental illness.”

“You have no right to assume anything about my sister, and I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters,” Jamie Lynn replied.

“She is a strong, badass, unstoppable woman, and that’s the only thing that is OBVIOUS.”

It was a bold, important comment that came at a time when we're sure Britney needs to be reminded she has many people in her corner.

As for the singer's mental health, no one really knows what's going on there outside of Britney and her most trusted confidantes.

Whatever the case, we hope that the mother of two is making her health her top priority.

We also hope she feels free to speak her mind if she so desires, to keep quiet if she thinks that's best, and to seek whatever kind of help she needs.