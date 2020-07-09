Isabel Roloff Leaves Fans Wondering: How Did Her Brother Die?

As previously reported by multiple media outlets, and by herself, Isabel Roloff is in a challenging place right now.

The wife of former reality star Jacob Roloff, Isabel has always been candid about her mental health struggles.

Sadly, she seems to be at an all-time low at the moment.

"Currently, I am not [okay]. And only a few people in my life right now know how deeply I am not," she wrote online just a few short days ago.

It turns out that a lot has been weighing on the mind of the former Isabel Rock, and it's heavy stuff to say the least.

Isabel then went on to explain how she is coping with the loss of her brother and mother - within two years of each other.

For an understandable reason, of course, this has been a struggle to say the least. The 22-year-old adds:

“No longer can I pretend that losing my brother and then my mom within a year of each other has not affected my mental health greatly."

Due to Isabel's admission over how the death of her brother has impacted her, many followers are asking a simple question right now:

What happened?

As it turned out, Tomas Garretson died at age 25 after falling from a freight train on September 3, 2012.

(Roloff's mother then passed away two years after her brother, following a battle with breast cancer.)

Garreton passed away after he fell from the aforementioned train during a trip between Philadelphia and Baltimore, The Park Record reported at the time.

He was the lead singer for the band Profane Sass.

Isabel and Tomas' mother, Toni, told the publication back then that her son was an "extraordinary person" who "really found his voice when he started singing."

She said Garreton rode on trains for years, and was the kind of free spirit fans have come to know Jacob Roloff's wife as.

"He lived the life he chose and he loved the life he lived," she explained.

Last Thursday, Roloff publushed an old black and white photo of herself hugging Garretson, along with an emotional caption.

"Pretending became easier than showing others how broken I was when my brother passed away eight years ago and everyone else around me, understandably, fell apart," wrote Isabel.

She has since deleted the post for reasons unknown.

Clearly devastated by the loss to this day, Roloff added at the time that the "light of our lives" was "ripped" form her family.

While those around her fell apart in response, she tried to hold it together because she "didn't see a choice," she wrote.

"I made big decisions for the family, I answered the door every time, I went to school. I pretended."

Now, however, Isabel is done pretending.

She's opening up to followers about the state of her mind and how she's still trying to cope with such major losses.

Even today, years later, Jacob Roloff's wife is still "paying" a price, as she battles both anxiety and depression.

"I have finally made the steps to see a therapist, after all this time, to let down those walls and finally admit to somebody, 'I am not okay,'" she wrote.

"A lot of people see me as strong. And maybe I am to some degree. But I’m also just really good at pretending.

"And I don’t want to be anymore."