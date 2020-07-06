Isabel Rock is In a Really Tough Place Right Now, You Guys

Isabel Rock was in a difficult place physically last month

As the wife of Jacob Roloff shared online, she was rushed to the hospital late one night due to intense abdominal pain.

Thankfully, Isabal ended up being just fine... again, in a physical sense at least.

Last week, unfortunately, the 24-year old opened up about her mental state ... and how it isn't in the best shape at the moment.

On July 1, Rock wrote about losing her brother and mother back in 2017, making it clear that both stills greatly affect her. For an understandable reason, of course.

She added a photo of her hugging her older brother, along with a caption about her current state of mind.

“I am good at pretending,” Rock wrote to open in her Instagram post.

“Pretending I am okay when I am not. Currently, I am not. And only a few people in my life right now know how deeply I am not.”

Isabel then went on to explain how the loss of her brother and mother -- so close together, especially -- still weighs heavily on her mind.

“No longer can I pretend that losing my brother and then my mom within a year of each other has not affected my mental health greatly,” she wrote.

“Now, I am paying for it in a major way.

"My anxiety keeps me from trusting anyone, or living much of a normal life. My depression keeps me from seeing that I deserve joy, and peace.”

Isabel married Jacob in September 2019 and spends most of her time traveling around the Pacific Northwest with her husband and their dogs inside of an RV.

She doesn't seem to have a major interest in the spotlight.

But she's always been very open when it comes to mental health, much to her credit.

Within this latest message, Rock noted that she’s finally making a point to get help for herself.

“I have finally made the steps to see a therapist, after all this time, to let down those walls and finally admit to somebody, ‘I am not okay,'” she admitted.

After receiving a number of supportive comments in response, Isabel made a point to thank everyone who has stood by her side.

“I am absolutely blown away at the comments and messages I’m receiving,” she wrote. “You are all so kind and brave for sharing your stories with me.”

Isabel and Jacob have also been very vocal of late when it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement.

She knows times are tough for nearly everyone these days, which may explain why she also recently posted a picture of a rainbow and penned a message of hope along with it.

First, the photo:

And now the caption:

I do not have anything profound or poetic to say, but I just wanted to extend some love to all of you right now. Times are tough but we are tougher.

This has been one the most challenging years for a lot of people, including myself.

May we continue finding the strength it takes to keep going.