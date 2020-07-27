Gwendlyn Brown Feuds with Brother, Trashes Donald Trump as a White Supremacist

Gwendlyn Brown has waded deeply into ongoing matters... both personal and political.

The daughter of Christine and Kody Brown, this occasional Sister Wives cast member spoke out late last week, inserting herself into a feud between her brother and half-sister.

The 18-year-old shared a Tweet a few days ago from writer Jemele Hill on her Instagram Story that read:

"If you vote for Donald Trump, you are a racist. You have no wiggle room."

Gwendlyn clearly agreed with this sentiment... and then some.

"And a homophone, transphobe, sexist, white supremacist, etc," she tacked on to Hill's message.

This take from the reality star would be relevant under any circumstance.

But it's especially interesting right now.

Meri's daughter, Mariah, her fiancee, Audrey, and Christine's son, Paedon, went at it this month on Reddit.

Mariah's fight with Paedon, who is in the Army, started when the latter posted on Instagram “back the blue” with the hashtag "#bluelivesmatter," showing disdain in the process for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Mariah and Audrey, conversely, have been vocal supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

In a screen shot obtained by a Reddit user, a follower responded to Paedon's post by telling him to “call your sister and have a conversation with her."

"I love Mariah very much but we can’t stand each other," the 21-year old wrote back, prompting Audrey to jump into the exchange and blast Paedon as a hypocrite.

“Black lives matter and I cannot BELIEVE some of the things you’ve said here," Audrey wrote to Paedon, adding:

"Mariah and I can’t stand each other' that’s not what you were thinking when you called her crying weeks ago."

Paedon then turned off the comments in response to Audrey's remarks.

Mariah recently posted on her Instagram Story stating that she no longer associates with supporters of President Donald Trump because he has "taken away" her "rights" as a gay person, adding:

"I will no longer be associated with people who think that the money in their pockets or the political associations they are are more important than my life, than my rights..

"Remember that if you make the choice to vote for Donald Trump, you are making the choice to no longer have me in your live."

Meri, for her part, has taken the side of her daughter here.

Always a strong supporter of Mariah and her sexual orientation, Meri posted a meme several days ago that read as follows:

"Having a gay child doesn't mean you failed as a parent, disowning a gay child means you failed as a parent."

Amen, right?

Kody hasn't chimed in on anything related to President Trump or his kids going back and forth in the manner detailed above.

We don't expect him to say anything, either.

The Brown patriarch has 18 kids, four unhappy spouses and a penchant for just letting them all fight in public while he remains silent.

The guy really sucks.