Gwendlyn Brown Feuds with Brother, Trashes Donald Trump as a White Supremacist

by at .

Gwendlyn Brown has waded deeply into ongoing matters... both personal and political.

The daughter of Christine and Kody Brown, this occasional Sister Wives cast member spoke out late last week, inserting herself into a feud between her brother and half-sister.

Gwendlyn Brown Photo

The 18-year-old shared a Tweet a few days ago from writer Jemele Hill on her Instagram Story that read:

"If you vote for Donald Trump, you are a racist. You have no wiggle room."

Gwendlyn clearly agreed with this sentiment... and then some.

"And a homophone, transphobe, sexist, white supremacist, etc," she tacked on to Hill's message.

Gwendlyn Brown tweet

This take from the reality star would be relevant under any circumstance.

But it's especially interesting right now.

Meri's daughter, Mariah, her fiancee, Audrey, and Christine's son, Paedon, went at it this month on Reddit.

Mariah's fight with Paedon, who is in the Army, started when the latter posted on Instagram “back the blue” with the hashtag "#bluelivesmatter," showing disdain in the process for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kody and Paedon

Mariah and Audrey, conversely, have been vocal supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

In a screen shot obtained by a Reddit user, a follower responded to Paedon's post by telling him to “call your sister and have a conversation with her."

"I love Mariah very much but we can’t stand each other," the 21-year old wrote back, prompting Audrey to jump into the exchange and blast Paedon as a hypocrite.

Paedon

“Black lives matter and I cannot BELIEVE some of the things you’ve said here," Audrey wrote to Paedon, adding:

"Mariah and I can’t stand each other' that’s not what you were thinking when you called her crying weeks ago."

Paedon then turned off the comments in response to Audrey's remarks.

Paedon Brown

Mariah recently posted on her Instagram Story stating that she no longer associates with supporters of President Donald Trump because he has "taken away" her "rights" as a gay person, adding:

"I will no longer be associated with people who think that the money in their pockets or the political associations they are are more important than my life, than my rights..

"Remember that if you make the choice to vote for Donald Trump, you are making the choice to no longer have me in your live."

Meri Brown and Some Fam

Meri, for her part, has taken the side of her daughter here.

Always a strong supporter of Mariah and her sexual orientation, Meri posted a meme several days ago that read as follows:

"Having a gay child doesn't mean you failed as a parent, disowning a gay child means you failed as a parent."

Amen, right?

Mariah Brown Online

Kody hasn't chimed in on anything related to President Trump or his kids going back and forth in the manner detailed above.

We don't expect him to say anything, either.

The Brown patriarch has 18 kids, four unhappy spouses and a penchant for just letting them all fight in public while he remains silent.

The guy really sucks.

Kody Brown and Meri Brown: All the Signs It Really, Truly Is All Over
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags:

Sister Wives

Sister Wives Photos

Paedon
Robyn, Kody and Meri
Kody and Meri Brown: Sister Wives
Sister Wives on the Sofa
Kody Brown in Some Therapy
Staring Down Kody

Sister Wives Videos

Sister Wives: Meri and Kody Finally Throwing in the Towel?
Sister Wives: Meri and Kody Finally Throwing in the Towel?
Meri Brown: My Relationship with Kody is OVER!!!
Meri Brown: My Relationship with Kody is OVER!!!
Robyn Brown: I Don't Think ANY of the Sister Wives Should Be Married to Kody!
Robyn Brown: I Don't Think ANY of the Sister Wives Should Be Married to Kody!