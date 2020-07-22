Gia Giudice Flaunts More Plastic Surgery (!) With New Boyfriend (!!)

Fresh off a controversial nose job, Gia Giudice has gone ahead and doubled down on her new penchant for plastic surgery.

Indeed, the 19-year old just announced on Instagram that she's undergone her second medical procedure in as many weeks.

And this is a weird one, guys.

On July 20, the teenager and Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a photo of herself in the middle of the operation.

Gia had her right arm lifted as a tool was applied to her armpit and she was rocking a tank top that read:

“Sweat less, live more.”

As it turns out, this was more than just a catchy tagline.

It was also the basis for Giudice's operation.

She wrote alongside the photo:

“Have you ever been annoyed about underarm sweat stains on your brand new blouse? Or white deodorant marks on black outfits? I sure have, but I’m excited to say bye-bye to both."

“I just got this amazing treatment called miraDry at @elysiumveincare and I cannot wait to see my results!"

Leave it to a Giudice to monetize literally everything. Hey, you gotta respect the hustle in these difficult times.

"miraDry is the only FDA-cleared treatment that permanently reduces sweat in as little as one appointment.”

Yup: Gia Giudice has undergone a procedure that allegedly means she will now sweat far less out of her underarms.

Promoting the doctor who performed this surgery in the process, and very likely getting a free operation out of it, Gia added:

"Since the treatment was non-surgical, it was quick and easy, and I was in and out of the doctor’s office in about an hour!

"Best of all, the results are permanent and immediate and just in time for the summer heat!

"If you’re interested in sweating less and living more too, check out the link in my bio for a free consultation!"

Gia came under some fire last week for revealing the operation she had undergone - and plugging it so enthusiastically.

As mentioned above, she's only 19 years old.

"Yes I got a nose job. Yes I’m swollen,” the oldest daughter of Joe and Teresa Giudice wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 17.

“Thank you so much @drtobiasnyc. I’m absolutely in love with it.

"I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!"

Teresa, for her part, made it clear that she fully supports Gia's decision.

“Couldn’t be more proud of you,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey actress wrote.

“You are beautiful inside and out."

"Love you to infinity and beyond."

Teresa, of course, is no stranger to cosmetic procedures herself.

Most recently, the Bravo personality got a nonsurgical face and neck lift treatment in February. The month before, she got her second breast augmentation.

Back when Gia was 18, Teresa had said she didn't really want her kids to go under the knife... not for a little while at least.

“I mean I guess you know, after your 20s, if you want to do something like after 21 … You got to make sure your body’s fully grown,” Teresa previously told reporters.

“Or I know like young girls get their noses done and I think, you know, if you got a big nose, you might as well fix it."

"Why not?”

There are probably a lot of answers to that question, but we know one important person in her life who's 100 percent behind her.

Gia also took to Instagram Tuesday with a shot in which she cuddled with her new boyfriend Christian Carmichael in New Jersey.

Giudice captioned the shot "'summer nights w u" with a smiley emoji as Carmichael draped his arms around her in the pic.

The oldest of Teresa and Joe's four daughters had her blonde locks down and wore a sheer black top in the loved-up snap.

Gia identified and tagged Carmichael in a previous post (above).

New face, new pits, new love - what's not to get hyped about?