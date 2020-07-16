Galyn Görg Dies; Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Actress Was 55

Galyn Görg, a veteran actress best known for roles on Twin Peaks and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, died this week after a battle against cancer.

She was 55 years old.

Görg's agent, Sheila Legette, confirmed the news to TheWrap Thursday, saying that the long-time star passed away in a hospital in Hawaii.

"Our beautiful Galyn has crossed over. She quietly fought a good fight but unfortunately passed away 1 day before her birthday 7/14/2020 in Hawaii to cancer," Legette said in a statement.

She added:

"Galyn had been very private about her battle with cancer the last 9 months.

"But remained positive and continued to enjoy life in Hawaii. She loved the ocean and was an amazing dancer as well as a talented actress."

Görg had an extensive acting resume.

She appeared in the 1990 film RoboCop 2 and 1991’s Point Break, and also had small roles in shows such as Lost, Parks and Recreation, CSI: Miami, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Xena: Warrior Princess and How to Get Away With Murder.

She portrayed the character Helena on Fresh Prince in 1996 opposite Will Smith.

Concluded Görg's agent in her lovely tribute:

"Her heart was of silver and gold and her energy and presence brightened any room she entered.

"She was love and light.

"Galyn was a beautiful soul who loved life, art, dance and was a phenomenal Woman. She was not only a client but a good friend who will be missed beyond measure."

Görg was born in Los Angeles, California.

Her career began as a dancer after she was awarded scholarships at the prestigious Dupree Dance Academy, Alvin Ailey Summer Program and The Professional Dancer's Society.

She also studied the dance styles of Jazz, Ballet, Tap, Haitian, Afro-Samba, Afro-Cuban, West African, Hip-Hop, Hula and Funk.

Upon her death, sources have indicated, Görg was cremated and her ashes returned to her family.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Galyn Görg.

May she rest in peace.