Gala Talbott: Who is Lily Allen's Sister?

Lily Allen has family who are just as famous as she is. But one of her siblings is something of an enigma, and always has been.

Who exactly is Gala Talbott?

Unlike Lily Allen, paternal half-sister Gala Talbott is not world famous.

In fact, you won't be finding photos of her floating around on the internet.

But with so many famous relatives, some things about Gala are known.

Gala is the daughter of famous actor Keith Allen, who was born in 1953.

She was born in London, England in 1991.

Her mother is Angela Talbott, a Black woman who says that her race played a role in Keith's refusal to be a father to Gala.

Angela and Keith had a short-term relationship that resulted in Angela's pregnancy.

It is reported that Keith asked Angela to terminate the pregnancy, but that she declined.

It is understood by the public that Gala has only seen her biological father a handful of times during her life.

As a teenager, Gala spoke out about her absent biological father.

She made her resentment of his absence from her life abundantly clear.

At the time, she did affirm that he had a responsibility to provide for her, since she is his offspring.

Gala and Lily are also both related to Alfie Allen, an actor best known for playing Theon Greyjoy on Game of Thrones.

Interestingly, it appears that the siblings are distantly related to, by way of being third cousins, to astonishingly talented singer Sam Smith.

Because the family is large and complicated, no one seemed to become aware of this relation until everyone involved was famous.

Gala has mostly stayed out of the spotlight occupied by multiple relatives.

However, years ago, she became involved in a lawsuit claiming that she had reached out to Lily, been rebuked, and felt hurt by that.

The various tabloids and news outlets that echoed those claims have since retracted the story and issued apologies that remain publicly visible.