Farrah Abraham: I'll Come Back to MTV ... When the Other Teen Moms Stop Being B-tches!

Farrah Abraham has made it very clear over the years:

She won't rule anything out.

And we mean it: Nothing. At. All.

Anchor a number of adult videos online that center on men she barely knows pounding her in the rear end?

Sure, why not?!?

Take out a vibrator in front her your 11-year old daughter?

Already done, people.

Now, however, Abraham has come right out and confessed that she'd be willing to do something most followers never before believed would be possible.

Farrah would be willing to reunite with her former Teen Mom colleagues.

The ex-MTV personality made this admission during a recent interview with In Touch Weekly, admitting that she often felt like an "outcast" back when she filmed with the OGs...

... but that was then.

And now?

“I think adult conversations would be amazing,” the 29-year-old told In Touch.

“I mean, I would be open to even hosting a special for Teen Mom, you know, and having all those conversations with everyone," she explained.

"Maybe I’ll pitch that, but I don’t know when they’re going to be back to [filming].”

Teen Mom OG, just like so many other programs at the moment, is on an indefinite hiatus due to the spread of COVID-19 around the country.

There's no time table for its return.

Abraham -- who said doesn’t “keep in touch” with any of the cast members -- was fired from the series over two years ago due to her aforementioned forary into amateur pornography.

She claims, though, that she does still chat with “creators and developers because of other work they want to do" and has often teased a comeback in some way, shape or form.

Is she full of nonsense and just trying to remain in the news?

Or could Farrah Abraham actually appear on Teen Mom again?

“It’s been a long journey to get back in a positive place, even on the back end, because of a lot of the things,” Farrah told this tabloid, remaining vague and cryptic.

Following her exit from Teen Mom OG in 2018, the mother of one went to college for business entertainment and will now be graduating in two months.

“I have my own focus, my own future,” she tells In Touch, adding:

“I think that’s more understanding now.

"And again, it took conversations on the back end and I can only imagine from a front end of talent, what the conversations would be totally different now.”

To be clear, there are no definitive plans for Farrah to return to Teen Mom.

She's busy these days screaming at protestors and saying dumb things on social media.

However, Farrah also alleges that she's busy these days with the filming of a new project, tellng In Touch very simply:

"It’s definitely going to make the world a better place. It’s going to lift women up.”