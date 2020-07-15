Farrah Abraham to Critics: I'll Smack My Daughter If I Want To!

Farrah Abraham is no stranger to criticism.

In fact, at this point, her entire "career" (if you can call it that) pretty much consists of nothing but doing dumb things on the internet, getting criticized for them, and then either clapping back or apologizing.

Whatever approach will garner the most attention is usually the one she goes with.

One of Farrah's most recent controversies involved smacking her daughter in the face with a purse.

Here's the video in case you missed it or managed to block it out of your memory.

To be fair, it seems that the gesture was meant to be funny, and Farrah did not actually intend to cause her daughter any sort of bodily injury.

But considering this is about the 500th video in a row in which Farrah trotted Sophia out and did something weird to her, it's not surprising that fans objected.

And of Farrah couldn't just shrug off the criticism off.

No, she had to offer up one of her classic, nonsensical, word salad defenses.

“That was an online trend … about doing quirky things and hitting people in the face with [stuff],” Abraham explained to Us Weekly

Ah, yes, that amusing internet trend of smacking kids in the face with random objects.

Like planking, or the ice bucket challenge, there was a time when folks on social media simply couldn't get enough of comedic child abuse.

Obviously, we're being sarcastic.

At least, we hope it's obvious.

But in all seriousness, it's hilarious that Farrah expected anyone to accept that explanation.

However, that's not nearly as hilarious as what she said next.

“I don’t really feel like I can be shamed when I protect my child,” Farrah said.

“I educate my daughter. We have so much fun on TikTok. … I think I’m doing pretty great.”

She seems to be suggesting that the real danger to Sophia is not a mother who smacks her for the internet's amusement.

Rather, the harm seems to come from the commenters who criticize said mother for using her daughter as an Instagram prop.

Oh, Farrah.

“I really think Sophia has learned about cyberbullying at a very early age," Farrah said.

"So she’s already ahead of being traumatized or being affected or being depressed about those things," she speculated.

Farrah continued by saying that these are things "which many other kids get affected by."

“I leave up, and I do not block the negativity. I let it be known and be shown.”

So Farrah protects her daughter from cyber-bullying by -- doing absolutely nothing to protect her daughter from cyber-bullying?

We're sure it made sense in her head.

Anyway, we're not sure we totally agree that Instagram commenters are the real danger in Sophia's life.

After all, it wasn't all that long ago that Farrah was investigated by CPS following allegations that she abandoned her 11-year-old daughter for several days so she could take a vacation.

Or how about the time that Farrah used her daughter to sell dong-themed face masks on Instagram?

The list goes on and on.

The point is, Farrah is not anyone's idea of a Mom of the Year candidate, and she almost certainly never will be.

But if she could just harness the energy she spends defending her parenting and direct even half of it toward improving her parenting skills ... well, she might get somewhere.

On the plus side, at least Sophia manages to get back at Farrah every now and then.

Earlier this year, she recorded her mother berating a helpless fast food employee who is not paid nearly enough for this.

Sophia labeled Farrah "Ultimate Karen." That is an understatement.