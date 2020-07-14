Farrah Abraham Threatens Comeback to "Uplift Women"

Farrah Abraham's quest for a return to relevance has gone beyond pushing for a Teen Mom reunion with her hated rivals.

Tremble and despair, because Farrah says that she is returning to reality TV in a big way.

Farrah Abraham's recent interview with In Touch Weekly reveals that she's not done with television at all.

"I already have shows ready to go," Farrah threatens.

In light of current circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic, she adds: "I am just really waiting."

"I mean, I just can’t say anything," Farrah admits when it comes to the details of her new projects.

"But one thing I will say about moving forward," she shares, "is it needs to be more diverse."

Throwing in some of her patented word salad, Farrah says: "so that is more cultures."

“I am a woman who loves cultures," Farrah rambles without explaining what that is supposed to mean.

She adds: "I love taking my daughter everywhere around the globe," referring to the fact that Sophia lives on a world tour instead of interacting with peers at a real school.

"And," Farrah continues, "really feeling the cultural aspects." Her fragmented thoughts are never easy to piece together.

Farrah says that she will emphasize the importance of these cultural aspects and "also equality."

She says that she is aware of inequality "when it comes to women and male dynamics in business entertainment."

We would say that we agree, but we know that Farrah considers her firing from Teen Mom to be a result of sexist "hate crimes" and not her abhorrent mistreatment of producers. That's not what sexism means.

Farrah teases that at least some of her upcming projects will involve “lifting up other women.”

Additionally, she plans to work on “giving voices” to individuals who have been "silenced."

That sounds like a worthy cause out of context. In context, coming from Farrah, we can only guess as to what she means.

Farrah says that she learned a lot from her college courses related to the entertainment industry.

As a result, she says, she is “very aware” of the pressing “lack of women” in power within film studios.

This is ... an actual problem. We know that Farrah is hostile and known for her racist rants and stuff, but that part of what she says is true.

“It’s like beat down my throat every day," Farrah begins to say.

You know what? We'll let that one go without a joke.

Farrah says that she is reminded "to use my celebrity, my power, my drive, my work ethic and my profession to help and lift others up in my next projects.”

Farrah shares that she is super excited for her return to television.

That said, she claims that she doesn't demand that her new projects be all about Farrah.

“By no means, do I ever want to just have everyone focused on me," she insists.

"I think kind of sharing like a show or a TV show is really what I like to be about," Farrah says.

So, what, she wants to be part of an ensemble cast?

Farrah says that the advantage of such a role would be that “I have some privacy to myself and my daughter."

Speaking of Sophia, Farrah confirms that her preteen daughter will not be part of any of her upcoming work.

Farrah says that instead, her next gigs are “definitely going to make the world a better place,”

“It’s going to lift women up," she claims.

"And I’m just really proud of my next shows," Farrah gushes.

Speaking of her career ambitions, she notes: “I hope to have a star on the [Hollywood] Walk of Fame."

Farrah wants that level of fame "and I hope to do that in a credible and a wonderful way."

"I will fight for what I believe in," Farrah announces.

"And I’m super excited about my next show," she raves, "so fingers crossed.”

Yes. Cross your fingers. Hang garlic at your windows. Enricle your home in salt. Farrah is returning to television. We're doomed.