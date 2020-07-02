Farrah Abraham: Should CPS Investigate Her Problematic Parenting?

Farrah Abraham has never been anyone's idea of a Mother of the Year candidate.

But in recent months, she's really gone off the rails, and Farrah's social media followers are beginning to grow concerned about the safety and well-being of her daughter, Sophia.

Sadly, as of late, Farrah's behavior toward her only child has been appalling.

So much so that it's hard to even know where to begin when discussing it.

That is not by accident, followers believe, but by design.

And shockingly, it seems the former Teen Mom star thinks mistreating poor Sophia is a valid way to earn attention social media.

Her followers -- it would be a stretch to call any of people who view Farrah's posts "fans" at this point -- have been shocked by much of the abusive mother-daughter content they've witnessed in recent months.

TikTok is newly popular this year, and if pulling weird stunts with Sophia will get her more views, Farrah will do whatever it takes.

Back in May, Farrah exacted revenge on Sophia by humiliating her on Instagram and reasserting her place as "the famous one" in the family.

(This, after months of attempting to extend her own fame by bolstering Sophia's.)

After that, she escalated the situation with another bizarre video.

This time, Farrah wielded a vibrator and smacked her daughter on camera.

For the most part, the short clip seemed like a playful interaction between mother and daughter.

But it was a product placement and yet another transparent ploy for the attention that Farrah craves.

She seemed to think this was some sort of amusing schtick.

Needless to say, viewers strongly disagreed.

"No kids or dogs were harmed in the making of this tiktok," Farrah captioned the clip.

Her followers had their doubts.

All of this comes on the heels of months of troubling behavior from Farrah in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

At first, Farrah refused to take the virus seriously at all -- and she wouldn't allow her daughter to exercise caution, either.

Just days after Los Angeles locked down, Farrah documented a day out on the town with Sophia, complete with scooter rides and pedicures.

Needless to say, a lot of people didn't see the humor in Ms. Abraham declaring herself a "Covidiot."

In those days, Farrah was comparing Bill Gates to Hitler for cautioning people about the virus.

Is she the only one repeating that unhinged conspiracy theory? No. But that's not a defense of her -- it's a condemnation of our society.

These days, she's taking the situation a little more seriously.

(We're still unclear as to whether she actually understood the situation or just grew to see a marketing opportunity in the pandemic)

But she still can't resist making an inappropriate joke about the situation.

Yes, that's Farrah and Sophia wearing "cock block" masks, which might be funny.

At least, they might were it not for the fact that Sophia is 11 years old.

According to a new report from The Blast, the situation has gotten so bad that several people have called CPS on Farrah.

But either the agency has not found sufficient cause for an investigation, or the investigation did not turn up any evidence of abuse.

Whatever the case, it's not hard to see why so many are so concerned -- and the calls will almost certainly keep coming.

In the meantime, it really puts it into perspective how much our society and legal system is willing to let parents ruin their kids' lives.