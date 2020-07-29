Farrah Abraham Reveals the Racy Pic That Had Famous Athletes Sliding Into Her DMs!

These days, nude photos of Farrah Abraham are like coronavirus conspiracy theories:

You can't go on the internet without seeing them pretty much everywhere.

But apparently, some folks didn't realize what sort of figure Farrah was working with until fairly recently.

And according to Farrah -- so take this story with many grains of salt -- some of those people were famous athletes who were so blown away by her beauty that they simply had to get in touch with her.

Is Farrah lying again?

Of course she is! At this point we're pretty sure she's completely forgotten how to tell the truth.

But unlike most of the word salad Farrah spews on Instagram, this is actually an interesting lie.

Asked about her most popular social media posts, Farrah revealed that the pic below was such a hit that pro athletes started blowing up her DMs:

“So I was in Paris and guess what? Sophia’s first trip was Paris. She had her first, like, fantasy dream, princess girl Paris photoshoot. And she chose that hotel," Abraham told the tabloid.

"I absolutely adore the bright blue skies, the flowers in our windows," she added.

"I was like, ‘I have to get myself in this robe’ and that literally went viral and I cannot tell you how many sports players reached out to me after seeing that post.

Unfortunately, Farrah didn't offer any information as to the identities of these "sports players."

Nor did she reveal anythig about the content of the messages she received.

We're sure these totally-real athletes were curious about Farrah's feelings regarding complex geopolitical issues and not just hitting her up for a quick and easy booty call.

Anyway, it's good that the photo was popular with star athletes, because it attracted a ton of criticism from regular folk, primarily because the racy photo was taken by Farrah's 12-year-old daughter, Sophia.

"Set an example for your daughter," wrote one commenter.

"Did you really have your daughter take this picture? You have some serious issues and you should probably seek help. I hope your daughter doesn’t end up like you," another added.

"This is disturbing, especially the parenting," a third chimed in.

Interestingly, Farrah has not responded to the critiques about her appearance, which is usually her favorite topic of conversation.

She did, however, respond to the criticism of her parenting, and to the surprise of absolutely no one, Farrah thinks she's the world's best mom.

“I don’t really feel like I can be shamed when I protect my child,” Abraham told Us.

“I think I’m doing pretty great. I mean, I’m cool to mom shame cause I’m the toughest mom. I can handle it, but I also really just don’t play into that because I protect my child.”

As for what she's up to these days, Farrah says she hasn't undergone any cosmetic procedures in recent months due to coronavirus concerns.

Of course, it sounds like she plans on going under the knife as soon as the pandemic begins to subside.

“This is all natural. I am still going natural," Farrah said.

"I probably need to do something since I’m turning 30 soon, but everything, it kind of holds. I really need to be safe."

Yes, talking about how she needs to get some work done because she's turning 30 definitely makes Farrah sound ridiculous.

But to be fair, she needs to be in perfect form if she wants to keep attracting fictitious pro athletes!