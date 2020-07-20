Farrah Abraham: I've Sworn Off Plastic Surgery ... For Now!

We are all very aware that Farrah Abraham has a lot to answer for, which may be why she is currently on an interview blitz.

She has now announced that she is "all natural," avoiding any kind of cosmetic procedures ... for now.

Farrah Abraham has done yet another remote interview, the premise of which being that she will "explain" a couple of her eye-catching photos.

The first in question is a pic of her looking out a hotel window in Paris.

The photo highlights Paris' obnoxious eyesore, the Eiffel Tower, but a lot of eyes were drawn to the pic's focal point -- Farrah's boob.

"So I was in Paris and guess what?" Farrah shares while speaking to Us Weekly. "Sophia’s first trip was Paris."

Speaking of her daughter, she notes: “She had her first, like, fantasy dream, princess girl Paris photo shoot."

"And," Farrah recalls, "she chose that hotel."

"I absolutely adore the bright blue skies, the flowers in our windows," Farrah observes.

Explaining the pic, she shares: "I was like, ‘I have to get myself in this robe.’"

She did not expect the response that the simple image garnered.

Farrah reflects on how she shared the photo on Instagram "and that literally went viral."

She enjoyed the attention "and I cannot tell you how many sports players reached out to me after seeing that post."

That is both intriguing and a little vague, but it's not like we expect her to rattle off a list of names.

Farrah then explains some of what she shared to TikTok, where she was receiving injections in her butt.

"We were showing how to volumize your booty," Farrah details.

In other words, the goal was to increase the size of her booty.

She does note that she is not undergoing any cosmetic treatments right now, in light of the dangers presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is all natural," Farrah comments, referring to her current body.

She adds: "I am still going natural."

"I probably need to do something since I’m turning 30 soon," Farrah reflects.

We're not sure what she means by that ... but given how many times she's shared the details of her vaginal rejuvenation treatments, we're sure that she'll tell us.

Evaluating her current body, she assesses: "but everything, it kind of holds."

In case it was not obvious, Farrah also explains exactly why she is currently on a cosmetic treatment hiatus.

"I really need to be safe," she expresses.

COVID-19 is bad and, in many areas of the country, it is continuing to get worse.

It's no secret that Farrah is not generally someone whom we would uphold as a role model, but she is absolutely right about this.

If something is not essentially, simply do not do it.

Cosmetic treatments, sportsball, wedding ceremonies, vacations, concerts -- all of those things can and should wait until this viral threat is behind us.

It's kind of sad and deeply weird that Farrah is sounding more responsible and realistic about the pandemic than hundreds of thousands of Americans.

Of course, it was just a few months ago that Farrah was blaming the pandemic on Bill Gates, buying into the most laughable conspiracy theories on the planet.

Farrah does have her moments, though. If she can hold off on getting her boobs transmogrified or whatever, the rest of us can turn down a barbecue invite or whatever.