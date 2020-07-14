Erin Andrews Responds to Dancing with the Stars Ousting... While Fans Riot Online

As previously reported, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are outta there.

In a very surprising move announced by Bergeron himself on Monday night, the Dancing with the Stars co-hosts have been relieved of their duties.

"Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me," Bergeron Tweeted late yesterday, addding:

"It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career.

"I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Shortly after Bergeron confirmed his firing, ABC released its own statement, telling the world that Bergeron will not be returning for Season 29 of the show...

.. and neither will Andrews.

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing With the Stars family," read this network statement.

"As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success.

"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom.

"Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

It took Andrews a little while to respond to this unexpected development.

But she then did so with class, Tweeting:

"Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing with the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons. Those years wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges.

"I will always cherish my d ays on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels."

In the wake of these departures, a whole bunch of fans and Dancing with the Stars alums are shocked, saddened... and pissed.

Sharna Burgess, for example, wished both hosts a fond farewell, sharing photos on Instagram of Season 27 -- which she won with partner Bobby Bones -- and writing:

"You’re both superstars and I’ve loved both working with you and watching you work.

"Here’s to all the memories and all the laughs and all the tears with a few scandals, injuries and nip slips thrown in for fun... Big big love and tons of gratitude."

Viewers are also pretty upset by this news.

"They’ll never find a better host than tom bergeron literally what the hell are they thinking," Tweeted one user, while another called for ABC to "cancel the dumb thing & replace it with cartoons."

Added another:

No one is asking for @Tom_Bergeron and @ErinAndrews to be fired from @DancingABC! We love them!

Hasn’t this year taken enough from us?! Just leave the good things the way they were ughhhhh.

Bergeron had hosted the series since its premiere in June of 2005, while Andrews took on her role in March 2014 after finishing in third place as a competitor on season 10 alongside Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

He was openly critical of Dancing with the Stars in recent years.

Most notably, Bergeron Tweeted in August of 2019 that he disagreed with the show’s decision to cast President Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary Sean Spicer on the 28th and most recent season.

Could that be why he was let go?

We may never know.

But we you can see here...

... the reason might not matter.

It doesn't sound like fans will be tuning back in to Dancing with the Stars no matter what.

In some shape or form, though, the series will be back this autumn on Monday nights.