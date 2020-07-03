Ellen DeGeneres: Is Her Talk Show About to Get Canceled?

Ellen DeGeneres may soon get canceled, according to a stunning new report.

We don't mean this in the broad, social media sense, either; we don't mean this in the sense that Ellen DeGeneres is being criticized online and users are saying she should be ostracized from the general conversation.

We mean this literally.

Ellen DeGeneres in 2020

Rumors have been flying around that we never expected to entertain just a few months ago.

Ellen may actually get canceled as a talk show.

Amid insiders whispering about this possibility, The New York Post spoke to a represenative from DeGeneres’ production company, who simply said the following:

“Telepictures can confirm it’s untrue."

Ellen DeGeneres Accepts

How is this even being discussed at the moment? How could Ellen have fallen this far so quickly?

Back in April, Ellen started to get accused of cruel behavior toward her guests and also toward her employees, reports of which started to circulate once DeGeneres began airing a stripped-down version of her talk show amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She allegedly communicated very poorly with her staff during this period.

And then ripped them off.

Ellen DeGeneres and Kevin Hart

Crew members "received no written communication about the status of their working hours, pay, or inquiries about their mental and physical health from producers for over a month, said two sources, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity," Variety wrote at the time.

After weeks of uncertainty, "nearly all crew members were told last week to brace for a 60% reduction in pay, even as the show continues to air," the report continued.

For the record, Ellen is worth approximately $330 million.

Ellen DeGeneres in Mourning

In the wake of this backlash, ratings for Ellen have plummeted.

They recently fell 14 percent to a new season 17-low rating of 1.2, according to TVNewsCheck.

The stories are all true,” a former employee of Ellen's long-running daytime talk show has told the Post, seemingly confirming allegations of abusive behavior by DeGeneres.

This remains a shocking revelation after many years of DeGeneres presenting herself on air as an especially friendly and benevolent celebrity.

Ellen DeGeneres is Happy

“Is she always nice? No,” added a former staffer. “It irritates me that people think she’s all sweetness and light and she gets away with it."

Not so much any longer, it seems.

On March 20, comedian Kevin T. Porter launched a Twitter thread that went viral, calling for anyone who encountered DeGeneres to respond with “insane” stories about “Ellen being mean.”

Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen DeGeneres

Replied TV writer Ben Simeon:

“A new staff member was told, ‘Every day she picks someone different to really hate. It’s not your fault, just suck it up for the day and she’ll be mean to someone else the next day.’

"They didn’t believe it, but it ended up being entirely true."

Ellen DeGeneres on the Mic

DeGeneres has not directly responded to these accusations.

But a source told Us Weekly shortly after they started coming out that "Ellen is at the end of her rope."

What does this actually mean and will we see any changes or statements from DeGeneres?

We can't say at the moment.

